Mom Of First Grader Is ‘Sad’ That Her Son’s Classroom Has No Toys — ‘My Mama Heart Is Broken’

Watching your kids grow up can be difficult. After all, you’ve been there since day one — they will always be your babies. You want them to grow, learn, and evolve, but that doesn't make it less uncomfortable for parents to witness them do so.

One mom found herself struggling with this when her son entered the first grade, and she discovered the stark difference between his new classroom and his kindergarten one.

A mom is sad that her son's school doesn't allow toys in the first-grade classroom.

Courtney Raspor, a mom of three, shares her life as a stay-at-home mom and home daycare owner online. Recently, she offered some insight into her young son’s transition to first grade.

“My sons had their meet-the-teacher night at their school last night,” she explained. “They start school next week. And, the one thing I was not prepared for was the drastic difference between a kindergarten classroom and a first-grade classroom.”

“The kindergarten classroom was big and colorful and full of toys, and, you know, there [were] some tables and a big rug for them to sit on, but still lots and lots of space for them to play,” Raspor recalled fondly.

She contrasted that with the far less cheerful first-grade classroom, describing it as "tiny" with "zero toys in sight."

"I was a little bit shocked," she admitted. "I know from my childhood and everything that first grade is a big transition period," she continued, "but something about seeing it was so shocking, especially coming from me, somebody who is a huge advocate for play-based learning."

“My mama heart is broken a little bit,” she added.

Raspor then got to the heart of the matter. "I hope it’s going to be fine. I know that it will be. But I’m just sad my little boy is growing up so fast,” she concluded.

Sharomka | Shutterstock

Most school curriculums do not allow time for play.

Commenters were surprised that Raspor expected toys to be in a first-grade classroom, and many pointed out how rare toys are at school in general.

“Every teacher would allow play if we could, but we genuinely don’t have time and aren’t allowed to just let them play,” one commenter wrote.

Another user agreed, noting that first grade is "all business" as the students need to learn to read before going to second grade.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

It appears that the commenter is correct — school truly is all business, or at least, in a kid-friendly sense. Students go there to be taught, and that’s what happens. Any play they hold onto after kindergarten must occur at home or during recess.

First graders may be young, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t learning.

It would be easy to assume that young students don’t work hard in school, but that's far from the reality. These early years are so important to their development and educational careers.

Parents Magazine says, “By the time they reach first grade, children [begin] absorbing new material like a sponge.”

Lena May | Shutterstock

First-grade students spend their time at school learning to read “sight words,” write in sentences and paragraphs, count to 100, take simple measurements, and tell time, as well as the basics of science and social studies.

While first graders can still enjoy toys at home, they have important work to do at school.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest.