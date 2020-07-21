14 Quotes About Kids Growing Up That Remind You To Cherish Every Moment

Cherish them while they are young!

As parents, we spend their early years wondering so much about who our children will grow up to be and then we blink and they’re not babies anymore.

Children age fast, from little bundles of wordless wonders to exploding messes, and loud conversations. Before we know it, they’re their own person, ready to explore the world on their own without us.

Here are some amazing quotes about kids growing up to remind you to cherish every moment you have before your little ones grow up before your very eyes!

1. “Someday you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again.” — C.S. Lewis

2. “When we are children we seldom think of the future. This innocence leaves us free to enjoy ourselves as few adults can. The day we fret about the future is the day we leave our childhood behind.” — Patrick Rothfuss

3. “You have a lifetime to work, but children are only young once.” — Polish proverb

4. “The days are long but the years are short.” — Gretchen Rubin

5. “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” — Dr. Seuss

6. “We worry about what children will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today.” — Stacia Tauscher

7. “Kids are great. That's one of the best things about our business, all the kids you get to meet. It's a shame they have to grow up to be regular people and come to the games and call you names.” — Charles Barkley

8. “There are only 940 Saturdays between a child’s birth and her leaving for college.” — Unknown

9. “Cleaning and scrubbing can wait till tomorrow for babies grow up and we’ve learned to our sorrow. So quiet down, cobwebs; dust, go to sleep. I’m rocking my baby, and babies don’t keep!” — Unknown

10. “Growing up is never straight forward. There are moments when everything is fine, and other moments where you realize that there are certain memories that you'll never get back, and certain people that are going to change, and the hardest part is knowing that there's nothing you can do except watch them.” — Alden Nowlan

11. “You are growing into consciousness, and my wish for you is that you feel no need to constrict yourself to make other people comfortable.” — Ta-Nehisi Coates

12. “I think she is growing up, and so begins to dream dreams, and have hopes and fears and fidgets, without knowing why or being able to explain them.” — Louisa May Alcott

13. “Growing up happens in a heartbeat. One day you’re in diapers; the next day you’re gone. But the memories of childhood stay with you for the long haul.” — The Wonder Years

14. “Children are apt to live up to what you believe of them.” — Lady Bird Johnson

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a writer who overs astrology, spirituality, pop culture, mental health, love and relationship topics.