Mom Handing Out Cups Of Mac & Cheese And Ramen Instead Of Candy On Halloween — It’s The ‘Perfect Timing’ To ‘Be A Villager’

A mom said she's trying to do her part to make sure she shows up for her own community amid the uncertainty and turmoil in our economy right now. In a TikTok video, Kelcie, an advocate and teacher, said that for Halloween this year, she was going to be completely deviating from the normal candy that she'd be giving to trick-or-treaters.

Instead, Kelcie explained that she would be prioritizing shelf-safe foods to give out to all of the kids that came to her home, and while it might seem a bit unconventional, her reasoning behind it makes total sense and is actually being commended by her followers and supporters. With SNAP benefits delayed thanks to the government shutdown, Kelcie is doing her part to help families who might not be able to get groceries soon.

A mom said she's handing out cups of mac & cheese and ramen instead of candy on Halloween.

"I wanted to give the simple idea for Halloween. My sister and I are going to Sam's Club and we're buying some ramen and some of the mac and cheese that you can just put into the microwave, and things that are shelf stable," Kelcie began in her video.

She explained that she and her sister are planning on doing this and also handing out candy for Halloween, but it won't be the majority that they have at their house for the kids coming through to trick-or-treat. Kelcie pointed out that the ramen was only going to be $6, and with the loss of SNAP benefits starting on November 1 for countless households across the country, she felt that she could potentially help out some kids in her neighborhood who might be affected by it.

Sharing the idea with viewers and her followers, Kelcie urged others to consider also stocking up with some shelf-safe foods and canned goods for kids on Halloween.

"This is a great way for kids to get food without feeling embarrassed because we're giving it away for Halloween," Kelcie continued. "If they wanna stock up, I'm not going to say anything, so just an idea."

An estimated 42 million Americans will be without SNAP benefits in just a few short days.

eurobanks | Shutterstock

A staggering number of Americans are set to lose access to crucial food assistance amid the federal government shutdown. According to CNN, nearly 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, will be impacted. Of those people, an estimated 39% of food stamp recipients are children.

On average, households receive about $350 a month in SNAP benefits. We're living in unprecedented times where families are going to have to choose between paying bills, keeping their lights on, or putting food on the table. People are struggling, and community support matters now more than ever. Neighbors like Kelcie are the ones stepping in to help fill the gaps.

While many people aren't in positions to help as much as they'd like to, doing something like this can and does help. Handing out food to kids on Halloween, donating to your local food pantry, and even organizing meal drives in your neighborhoods can make the biggest difference. A package of Ramen might not feed an entire family, but that one donation could take the stress of one meal off the plate of parents who are struggling.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.