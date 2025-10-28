Woman Questions If The Burnout That Everyone Is Feeling Right Now Is Just Going To Last Forever — 'This Doesn't Seem Fixable'

It's no surprise that most people are experiencing high levels of stress right now. With everything in flux, from the economy to politics, it can feel overwhelming and hopeless. It's easy to feel as if we're just running on autopilot, trying to survive.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Bella Rose pointed this out. She admitted that it seems like everyone is just feeling chronic burnout, and she wondered if we'll ever be happy again.

A woman questioned whether the burnout that everyone is feeling right now is going to last forever.

"I'm just trying to check in really quickly. We're all exhausted, right? We're just pretending that we're not," Rose questioned. "Not like it's been a bad week, it's been a couple of years."

She explained that at this point in life, she doesn't really know what to do anymore. Even though she's changed certain aspects of her lifestyle, including getting more sleep and cooking more at home, she still feels burned out. Rose admitted that she journals, meditates, and has been trying to heal her emotional and mental state, yet she described herself as a "broken adult."

"I try to stay informed. I don't wanna be that person who's ignorant to the things going on outside, but it is wearing me down," Rose continued. "I don't wanna be on my phone anymore, so then I have to go outside and try to touch grass."

Unfortunately, this is how many people feel these days, especially younger people. Things seem quite overwhelming right now and even a bit dystopian. Being on social media feels like a minefield, as you might see a funny video about a cat, and then the very next video is of someone being kidnapped from their home.

More and more people are tuning out the news.

News avoidance is at an all-time high right now. According to an annual survey by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, 40% of respondents across nearly 50 countries said they sometimes or often avoid the news, up from 29% in 2017 and the joint-highest figure recorded.

The number was even higher in America, at 42%, and in the U.K., at 46%. Most people are worn out by the news, and there is just so much coverage of unrest, war, and conflict. On top of that, many people feel like there's nothing they can do with the information overload.

It's hard to find a balance between staying informed and also disengaging when it becomes too much for your mental health. While it's true that we shouldn't remain ignorant of the things happening right outside of our homes, there is definitely a time when it's appropriate to rest. After all, rest is a vital part of activism as well.

We can't invoke change if we're all exhausted. But it's also important to spend time with our friends and community members. The burnout won't last forever, despite how it feels. There will come a time when things won't feel so heavy all the time. It won't happen overnight, unfortunately, but eventually, things will start to quiet down and we will find small ways to enjoy life again.

