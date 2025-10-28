Laid-Off Worker With 30 Years Of Experience Contemplating Selling Home Because He Can’t Find A Job Despite Doing ‘Hundreds Of Interviews’

An unemployed man admitted that, despite his years of experience, he's still struggling to find a job. In a since-deleted Reddit post, he claimed that his unemployment status has gotten so bad that he's seriously considering selling his house just to stay afloat.

The job market is rough these days, and it doesn't seem to matter if you're looking for an entry-level position or if you've got a full resume of experience. With a whopping 59% of adults in 2025 saying they don't have enough in savings to cover a $1000 emergency, it is no wonder that this worker is considering selling his house just to survive.

A worker with 30 years of experience is contemplating selling his home because he can't find a job.

"It’s been almost a year since I was laid off. I’ve sent out thousands of resumes, both tailored and quick apply. 100s of interviews. Zero offers," he began in his Reddit post. "Almost 30 years experience across multiple industries. Applied to roles throughout the US."

He explained that his severance is completely gone, his unemployment benefits are exhausted, and his savings are on their last leg. All in all, he doesn't have enough money to survive, unless he gets hired somewhere soon. He admitted that he's truly about to lose everything, and it's gotten to the point where he's even considering selling his home of 15 years and praying that he and his family find something where the proceeds from that will cover a new purchase.

"This is the worst market I have ever been in. I can’t take much more of this," he confided. Unfortunately, this man is not alone in feeling as if the job market, for lack of better words, absolutely stinks right now. Not only are there more unemployed people, but it seems that despite how often they apply and even score job interviews, they can't land an actual position anywhere.

More Americans are out of work than ever at the moment.

A report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the ratio of job vacancies to unemployed workers fell below 1 to 0.99 in July 2025, the lowest since April 2021, when the ratio was 0.96. Nearly two million job seekers have been out of the workforce for more than 27 weeks, which amounts to about a quarter of all unemployed people.

Analysts who spoke to ABC News explained that the state of the job market is mostly due to economic uncertainty employers are experiencing as a result of President Donald Trump’s tariff and immigration policies. The recent prevalence of artificial intelligence tools has also affected job prospects in some entry-level roles.

Because of all of this, many unemployed people are struggling to find jobs, and because they aren't making a steady income, it's hard for them to keep their heads above water. The rising cost of living has made it impossible for people to feel even a semblance of financial security. Even those with full-time jobs are living paycheck to paycheck month after month.

It's a disheartening reality for so many Americans, and given the political landscape, it feels like any sense of hope or a fix for this system is nowhere in sight. The truth of the matter is, many Americans are now being put in positions where they have to sacrifice just to survive, and it isn't fair in the slightest.

Sadly, there isn't much that's fair right now, but one commenter offered the worker some beautiful words that could likely inspire hope to anyone struggling: Yes, it’s bleak. The worst it’s ever been, actually. But there’s power in realism. You’re allowed to be angry. You’re allowed to be tired. What matters is you keep your standards, your humour, and your dignity intact. The market’s nonsense. You aren’t. So keep showing up, not for them, but for the version of you that refuses to hand in the towel."

