'I Don't Want A Job, I Don't Want To Be A Corporate Girly — I Want To Be Home Cooking, Cleaning & Making Brownies'

In a society driven by ambition and career growth, one mother is voicing a different aspiration. Jasmine Dinis, a mother who takes pleasure in her domestic role, is proving that mothers don't have to work a full-time job if they don't want to.

Sharing her philosophy of "intentional motherhood & marriage" in a TikTok video, Dinis boldly expressed her disregard for corporate aspirations and her deep desire to embrace her role as a stay-at-home mother and wife. However, not everyone is on her side.

A mom said she doesn't want a job; instead, she wants to be home 'cooking, cleaning, and making brownies.'

"I don't want a job. I don't wanna be a corporate girly. I don't wanna climb the ladder. I don't wanna be a boss babe. I don't wanna do any of that," Dinis explained in the video. What she craves instead is the warmth of her kitchen, the aroma of fresh brownies, and the satisfaction of a clean home.

"I wanna be cooking in the kitchen. I wanna be cleaning. I wanna be shopping. I wanna be making brownies. I wanna be cooking dinner, making homemade meals every night, almost every night. I wanna do all the things," she said.

A number of people took to the comments to share their own experiences with being stay-at-home moms.

Some shared how much they enjoyed making the change to staying home. "Retired boss babe here. Worked 12-14hrs days. Now I'm home and I gotta say, I love it here. I love slowing down and smelling the roses," one user commented.

But it's not a one-size-fits-all philosophy. The decision to forgo a career in favor of domesticity can be fraught with challenges and fears. Others pointed out the perils of financial dependence on a partner. "The trauma I have from my mom not being able to leave a mentally abusive marriage due to finances, is why I work. I always need control and an escape," another person wrote.

A few commenters mentioned that not everyone has a partner who makes enough income to make staying at home possible. "This is a privilege!! I want this too but have to pay the bills," a third user commented.

Yet, the encouragement for her lifestyle was not lacking, as demonstrated by a user who expressed, "Being a wife and mother is a beautiful thing. Not everyone is made for the corporate world. Take care of your beautiful family girl!!"

The mom sparked a discussion about the intrinsic value of motherhood and domesticity.

Despite more traditional views about women staying in the home, Dinis proved that it's a personal choice to want to be a stay-at-home parent rather than a working one. Modern culture often pushes the "girlboss" mentality, but it's okay for women to want to live a different kind of lifestyle, one that centers around homemaking and caring for a family.

In a world where the traditional roles of women are continually evolving and expanding, Dinis's voice is both a reminder and a challenge. It's a reminder that ambition and success can be defined in myriad ways, and that the domestic sphere holds its own value and rewards. But it also challenges conventional wisdom, prompting reflection on what it means to choose an intentional and contented life in a domain often overshadowed by the glitz of corporate success.

What's important to stress, however, is that whatever choice a woman makes is right. It's right because she has the choice. She has the choice to choose a career, the choice to choose a more traditional role, the choice to choose a little bit of both, and the choice to change her mind.

