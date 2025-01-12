Husband Defends His Wife After Their Daughter Said She’d Rather Be A Mom Than A Dad Because ‘Moms Do Less Work’

While we adults know just how much work moms do behind the scenes, invisible labor can be difficult for children to grasp.

Content creator and dad Kier Gaines shared a heartwarming — and eye-opening — conversation with his daughter about gender roles, the importance of hard work, and the often unseen labor mothers do for their families.

The husband defended his wife after their daughter said she'd rather be a mom than a dad because 'moms do less work.'

It all started with a simple question from Gaines to his daughter: "Would you rather be mommy for a day or daddy for a day?"

Her response was candid but unexpected — she chose to be a mom because, in her opinion, "moms do less work."

@kiergaines I’m never going to let these broke children play in my wife’s face like that. ♬ original sound - Kier Gaines

This remark might have taken many parents by surprise, as mothers often bear the brunt of household responsibilities. However, Gaines seized the opportunity to gently correct this misconception, joking in his caption "I’m never going to let these broke children play in my wife’s face like that."

He immediately engaged his daughter in a thoughtful conversation, asking her to explain why she felt that way. "What makes you think Mommy does less work?" he questioned.

His daughter explained that she believed her mom did less work because “she’s a lady," an answer that reflected a very simplistic view of gender roles and responsibilities. At that moment, Gaines realized that his daughter, while young, was already absorbing gendered ideas about labor — ideas that might shape her future understanding of family dynamics.

Gaines highlighted the invisible labor that mothers perform every day.

The dad calmly and methodically pointed out that the work his wife does — often unseen or unacknowledged — should not be underestimated. “Ladies do a lot of work,” he told his daughter. “They don't always get credit for the work that they do, but ladies do a lot of work.”

He listed a whole host of things his wife does for their family, from washing and ordering the young girl's clothes to doing her hair in the morning.

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

“Every event that we make it to, it's because Mommy put it in the calendar and she thought about it,” he insisted. “Your Christmas wish list — who do you think thought of that? Not me. Mommy.”

Through this conversation, Gaines sought to help his daughter understand that the work moms do is often behind the scenes, but it’s no less important or demanding. The mother’s role often involves an emotional load that, while hard to measure, is crucial for keeping the family running smoothly. From planning the family calendar to ensuring that their children are taken care of in all aspects, mothers do important work every day.

When raising children, it is important to challenge traditional gender stereotypes.

While we've come far as a society, gender stereotypes are still prevalent in the world and popular culture. As such, parents must challenge these norms within their households, just like Gaines demonstrated.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

By defending his wife’s contributions, Gaines not only corrected a misunderstanding but also encouraged his daughter to think more critically about gender and equality. He used this moment to instill an important lesson: all genders are equally capable of hard work and no one’s contributions should be taken for granted.

He showed viewers that parenting isn't just about the tasks we do but the lessons we impart to the next generation. This exchange between father and daughter serves as a poignant reminder that even the smallest conversations can have a lasting impact, shaping how young people view the world and the roles we all play in it.

