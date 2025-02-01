Tearful Mom Calls Out Daycare For Giving Kids Too Much Screen Time

Deciding on a daycare is a major decision. Your child will likely spend long hours there, so you must be able to trust that the employees will keep them safe, comfortable, and happy.

One first-time mom learned the hard way just how difficult of a decision this can be. The distraught mom broke down in tears, claiming that touring daycares is “the worst thing ever.” She lamented in a recent TikTok that one daycare she toured relied far too heavily on technology.

The tearful mom called out daycare for giving kids too much screen time.

Mom Martha Rosey explained that she toured a Church daycare facility and was thoroughly disappointed by what she witnessed. As she walked through the center, one of the daycare providers informed her that they usually allow the children to watch Ms. Rachel on the TV as parents drop them off.

“I don’t really love that,” the 25-year-old mom admitted. “We’re not really a big screen time family.”

Irina Wilhauk | Shutterstock

Later, as Rosey was filling out paperwork, she glanced into the daycare center again and was disturbed to find the kids still watching Ms. Rachel at around noon.

“So you just sit the babies in front of [expletive] the TV screen all day long?” Rosey questioned about the daycare. “What did people do before there was Ms. Rachel? Why aren't we doing activities with the babies and paying attention to them?”

Commenters were divided regarding screen time at daycare.

Some users argued that a little bit of screen time as kids are being dropped off will not kill them.

“Mama, take a breath! It’s going to be OK. Screen time in moderation is perfectly fine!” one commenter assured her. “Before Ms. Rachel there was Barney, Sesame Street, etc.,” another user noted.

polya_olya | Shutterstock

Those who have experience working in daycares claimed that sometimes a short period of screentime is necessary to keep everyone in check. Especially in the morning, before lunch, and prior to nap time, TV can help allow daycare employees to get all of the children settled.

However, other commenters advised the mom to look into daycares that don't allow any screen time at all, especially as this seems to be an important requirement for her. Many daycare centers do not even have TVs or screens — it's all about finding the right fit for your family and exactly why you tour the facilities to begin with.

Some users encouraged Rosey to look into Montessori childcare centers, which focus on hands-on learning experiences, collaborative play, and self-directed activities with no screen time whatsoever.

Screen time for children should be limited.

Ultimately it depends greatly on the age of the child whether or not screen time is appropriate. Rosey did not share the age of her son, but from other videos, he looks fairly young.

Until 18 months old, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests screen time be "very limited." USA Today suggested no TV at all — only video chat or Facetime with an adult present. So, if Rosey's child is under 18 months old, it makes sense that she would be concerned.

Children ages 18 to 24 months, are allowed a bit more screen time, although still limited and only "high-quality" programs. Those ages 2 to 5 years old are recommended to have a maximum of an hour of screen time a day.

Of course, there are always exceptions. It's easy to say no screen time at all until you're a struggling parent in the thick of things who desperately needs a distraction. Yet, if you are sending your child to daycare, it is also understandable to want screen time to be kept to a minimum. After all, too much screen time has been proven to negatively affect children's brain development, mental health, and academic performance.

Ultimately, as frustrating as touring daycares may be, Rosey proved just how important it is. What's a red flag to some parents doesn't make others bat an eye. It's all subjective so you must get out there and see for yourself.

