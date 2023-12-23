Mom Complains She’s The 'Only One' Who Feeds The Leopard Gecko She Gifted Her 5-Year-Old Son

A mother who gifted her young son with a new pet for his birthday is regretting her decision after she became the animal’s primary caregiver.

Now, she is warning other parents why pets are not an appropriate gift to get their young child, no matter how much they may love animals.

The mother complained that she was the only one who cared for the leopard gecko she got her son for his fifth birthday.

In a TikTok video that has garnered over 3 million views, mother of two Gia Paddock shared why she re-homed her son’s pet gecko that he received as a fifth birthday gift two years ago.

Paddock admitted that she made a “bad choice” when she got her son a pet as a birthday gift. While the little boy was intrigued by Tiger the reptile, for a few moments, he quickly forgot about his duty to care for him. “I am the only one in that entire house that takes care of that damn gecko,” Paddock said.

“You want to know a little fun fact about leopard geckos? You can’t feed them little powdered food like a fish,” she revealed. “You have to feed them either live crickets or mealworms.”

That meant Paddock had to run to the pet store at least once a week and she confessed to forgetting a few times when life got busy. Unfortunately, it was not an ideal situation for Tiger.

As it grew more difficult to keep up with the demands of having a pet, Paddock decided to rehome the gecko to a family who would be able to properly care for him.

Since her son did not pay much attention to the animal, she was not sure if he would even notice that Tiger was gone.

“I love my kid, He’s very smart… not sure if the common sense is there yet though,” Paddock said, revealing that her son only noticed that she had organized his room after giving Tiger away rather than the fact that he was absent.

Paddock’s story sheds light on why gifting your young children pets for their birthdays or holidays is not the best idea.

Unlike toys or books that can be tossed aside after kids lose interest, pets are living things that require round-the-clock care and attention.

Experienced reptile owner and podcaster, Lyssa, responded to Paddock’s video, pointing out every reason you should not get your young children pets as gifts. “Five is definitely young to be gifting a kid a living animal, but as long as the parents are involved in helping take care of it it should be fine,” she said.

She criticized Paddock for believing that her son could care for the gecko on his own and that she would be able to feed him pellets like she would a fish.

Lyssa noted that a leopard gecko’s diet is more varied than just crickets and mealworms and that they are not just emotionless, "scaly" creatures. They are living creatures who are worthy of just as much love and attention as any other pet.

“This is the exact reason why the topic of reptiles, or pets in general as gifts is so crucial to talk about, especially this holiday season,” Lyssa explained. She added in the caption of her video that as a parent, you cannot expect children to provide full-time for a pet you got for them as a gift. They are a responsibility and require the proper diet, cleaning, veterinary care, and attention they deserve.

Leopard geckos require at least a 20-gallon enclosure (40 if there is more than one), UV lights, and humidity to keep them warm. They need water and food bowls and must be fed two to three times a week. Their food and water bowls also must be disinfected often, and if you want to tame them, they need at least 15 minutes of handling daily.

After the holiday season, animal shelters experience a dramatic increase in surrendered pets. Sadly, these "gifts" often lose their luster when the hard work is realized.

If you are considering adopting a pet as a holiday gift, you must ask yourself if you are ready to take on all of the responsibilities that come with the animal. They require more than just cuddles and kisses when you are bored.

