Teenager Wants To 'Cancel' Pet Store After Eating A Dog Treat He Believed Was A Free Food Sample

As a teenage boy was browsing a pet store, he stumbled upon the staff giving out free samples. He gladly helped himself to some of the sweet treats, only to realize that they were intended for dogs.

He was so angry over the incident he wanted to take action against the pet store for false advertising.

The boy wants to ‘cancel’ the pet store after he accidentally ate dog treats he thought were free samples for humans.

In the Reddit post written by the boy’s mother shared to the subreddit, r/AITA, she revealed that the two took a trip to their local pet store to buy food for their dog.

While the woman was shopping, her 13-year-old son, Jaxxon, wandered off. She was unaware of his whereabouts until she heard him hollering a few aisles down. “He runs to me, red in the face. In his hand is a slightly chewed, wet dog treat,” the mother wrote, adding that she was “appalled” and “confused” as to why he would even eat one in the first place.

According to Jaxxon, he came across a “Make Your Own Dog Treat” stand in the middle of the store where dog owners could customize treats for their pets. He believed that the treats were intended for humans.

“He told me he thought they wouldn't just have ‘free samples’ of dog treats out for the public, and then he showed me this little makeshift "create your own" dog treat area, where you can pick and choose what treats you want,” the woman wrote.

Photo: Maya Skustav / Shutterstock

She scolded her son for being so “careless” and not reading the signs around the stand before helping himself. However, Jaxxon was mad at his mother for not stopping him from indulging in the doggy treat buffet. “Jaxxon proceeds to scream at me for being a terrible mother,” the woman wrote.

When they got home, her son told his father that he was convinced he had food poisoning from eating the dog treat, and expressed his desire to “cancel” the pet store for handing out free treats in the first place.

The mother asked others if she was wrong, and if she should have kept a better eye on her son.

Most people believed that Jaxxon had no one to blame but himself.

“He’s... thirteen? Isn’t it common sense to not eat treats at a pet store?” one Redditor commented. “You’re not a terrible mom, he just obviously did not think with his brain.”

“He’s old enough to know not to just eat random [stuff] in the store without asking. Why would he think a pet store had people treats?” another user wrote. “Maybe your kid would benefit from the puppy training classes to learn how not to run off and gobble down everything in sight,” another user suggested.

Photo: GeorgePeters from Getty Images Signature / Canva Pro

Others pointed out that is quite common for pet stores to hand out free dog treat samples, considering pet owners are their primary consumers.

As for Jaxxon’s health after eating the dog treat, he should be fine. According to Healthline, while dog treats do not offer any nutritional value for humans, their ingredients are not toxic, unless a copious amount is consumed.

Hopefully, next time the boy wants a free sample, he will make a trip to a grocery store rather than a pet shop.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.