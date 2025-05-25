MLM Girl Boss Hosts Makeup Party In The Middle Of Her Cousin's Wedding

People who are part of multi-level marketing companies are known to do some pretty outrageous things in an attempt to sell their products. One girl boss who was a part of MONAT, a multi-level marketing beauty company, may just take the cake. She commandeered her cousin's wedding, attempting to sell makeup to the guests.

The MLM girl boss held an impromptu makeup party during her cousin’s wedding.

A repost shared on Reddit took off this week, and left people confused as to what exactly motivated the woman who originally shared the bizarre story. In a screenshot posted on Reddit, the original poster’s name was blacked out except for the first letter, K. Whoever K was, she identified herself as a "business owner at MONAT" since 2020.

MONAT is a multi-level marketing company that sells hair, skincare, makeup, and wellness products. According to their website, MONAT was launched in 2014 by the Urdaneta family. The brand "offers a generous compensation plan, an exceptionally nurturing support system, and caring, committed leaders who treat you like family." Of course, this is all just a fancy way of saying that once you start selling MONAT products, you recruit others to do the same, and it all benefits the people at the top.

K shared just what lengths she was willing to go to to make a sale, admitting she often took over other people's events. "I enjoy holding impromptu demonstrations when I attend friends’ parties," she said. "This way I can introduce their friends and family to my fabulous line of cosmetics!"

As if it wasn’t strange enough that K did this at people’s parties, she even confessed to taking over her cousin’s wedding reception. "Weddings are also a great option!" she declared. "I popped up a quick demo at my table during my cousin’s wedding reception. I had most of the guests’ attention for an hour and gained two customers."

Commenters couldn’t believe the audacity of K.

“The absolute FURY I would feel as the host, OMG,” one user wrote. “Oh, my family would NEVER let this moment die,” another exclaimed. “Any time this guest was mentioned for the next 20 years, someone would say, 'The one who hijacked that wedding to sell her MLM trash?'"

“Might as well wear a full-length white gown and announce your pregnancy,” a third commenter argued. Another replied, "I’d prefer those disruptions to someone sucking my loved ones into a pyramid scheme."

"And you just know that her wedding gift to them was free samples of her products," another user suggested.

Multi-level marketing companies are notoriously predatory.

According to Forbes editor Johanna Leggatt, "MLM companies tend to appeal to new recruits with promises of wealth and independence. While not illegal by definition, many MLMs have become infamous for their controversial business practices — and others have been revealed to be little more than illegal pyramid schemes."

Per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), actual pyramid schemes are illegal, and they do all they can to root them out. However, some MLM companies can be considered "legitimate" and actually follow the law. Still, the FTC says you should be careful because you never quite know what you’re getting yourself into, especially once the cosmetics come out at a wedding.

