3 Mindsets The Happiest People Have That Go Against How Most Of Us Think

Are you truly happy? I know that’s a strange and direct thing to ask, but it’s a serious question. I know some of you will answer, "No," and I want to help you fix that. Research has suggested happiness includes feelings of joy, a sense of purpose in life, and satisfaction, which all contribute to your health.

This life you have now, the body you have, the family you’re born into — you can't change it, and it’s the only one you’ll ever have. You have one single chance to exist on this planet, and then you go. So, here are three ways the happiest people get more joy out of each day and start loving life by subtly shifting their mindsets.

Advertisement

Here are three mindsets the happiest people have that go against how most of us think:

Mindset #1: The happiest people act like their time is too valuable to waste

I know this might depress some of you, but really, it should inspire you. When you know you’re facing a time limit, you should become more creative and passionate. Once you accept that you only get one chance and one life, you can start deciding how you want to live it.

If you’re not enjoying life, you need to change it. Imagine you book into a five-star hotel. You spend a ton of money on it, and when you get there, you find there’s a bunch of construction workers building outside your window. You can settle for what you have and suffer, or you can complain and ask for an upgrade. Do you want to waste your one vacation because you’re too afraid to make a change?

Advertisement

We have no idea what happens when we die. We could come back as a bird or a butterfly, we could meet up with our loved ones, or nothing could happen at all. All we know is what we have here and now.

Mindset #2: They choose solutions over complaints

EF Stock via Shutterstock

Advertisement

You have to stop complaining about things that aren’t right in your life and start keeping your eye on the positives, and it’s not just my opinion: There's scientific research to back it up.

Have you ever thought about how good you feel sometimes when you complain? Do you know why people enjoy moaning? It’s because things like anxiety and depression are potentially addictive. It becomes an identity for some people. Soon, you start complaining about everything in your life because that’s all you know.

The best way to get out of this cycle is to fix your bad habits as you spot them. When you catch yourself complaining, stop and think about how you’re really feeling. We all can spend our days moaning and complaining, but who feels like listening? I understand it’s easy to focus on what you don’t have, but you need to start focusing on all the things you do have.

Focus on the things you have and show your gratitude. When you keep your focus on that, the bad feelings will start to subside.

Advertisement

Mindset #3: The happiest people care more about growth than outcomes

One study recommended thinking about the things you’re not happy with, setting yourself goals, and making plans to achieve them. Put them in order of the ones most important to you. Make sure they're goals that are attainable. You can change and overcome 99 percent of the obstacles in your life with the right mindset and focus.

It’s all about putting one foot in front of the other and going for it. Maybe you’re shy, and you want to start talking to a few interesting people. Don’t try to start talking to every single person you meet. Start with a goal of saying, "Hi" to at least five people a day and build on it from there. It's amazing how quickly you can start to ramp things up. Before long, you’ll have the momentum you need to make some huge changes in your life.

Advertisement

David Wygant was an author, dating coach, and lead writer for Ask Men and Huffington Post. His advice was featured on television, in newspapers, and in magazines worldwide. His coaching career was rumored to have inspired the movie, Hitch.