My Midlife Crisis Lasted 30 Years, Until I Finally Figured Out What Was Missing The Whole Time

Last updated on Apr 24, 2026

Woman's midlife crisis lasted years. Fylkesarkivet I vestland | Unsplash
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Yeah, that’s my mind, all twisted and wondering which end is up. It has been like that for over 30 years. I didn’t like who I was, what I was, or where I was going. It’s hard searching for yourself for so many years. 

But there’s something about turning 65, going to Europe for the first time, publishing a book, losing everything on the computer, and getting COVID to bring a perspective to life. 

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My midlife crisis lasted thirty years

silhouette of person on tropical beach Tasha Marie / Unsplash+

I was the first person in my college graduating class to have a job before graduating. The previous February, I signed a contract to teach in Hawaii.

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Dream job, right? I just didn't want to teach — at all, anywhere. I was resisting the ever-present visual disability that governed what I could and couldn’t do. But that disability put me through college with no debt. The state program was designed to help students who had limited career opportunities; for me, it was pretty much “just teaching.”

A bit of a problem, since I already had a guaranteed job, but as my political science professor said, “How bad can teaching in Hawaii be?”

He had a valid point. I loved Hawaii, I loved my students, and I learned a lot about myself. But I returned to the mainland after three years because there wasn’t a social life for me (like there was in Vermont... snort). I worked for a few weeks in a public defender’s office, interviewing pretty shady characters for a miserly salary. I applied for and got a teaching job in a middle school down the road.

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It was a good three years. I started a drama program, and met my husband. We married on the last day of school, headed to Phoenix the next day, and I got a job selling insurance. After all, my dad had been the insurance commissioner for the state of Vermont.

On a good week, I made $60. I reverted to what would work and got a teaching job at a junior high school for the next seven years. I wasn’t happy: no respect, struggling financially, and wanted something — anything — else to do with my life. Also, my brother was making over $100,000 in 1980 dollars — broken marriage, but he was a success.

The junior high led me to start the third of my fourth Master's Degree attempts — this time in gifted studies. I continued expanding my work with student theater, which I loved — I’m still in contact with many of my theater kids over the years. After we did “Peter Pan,” I took my cast to see a professional show at Gammage Auditorium. I would have put my students up against that cast any day.

But I was still not happy. I decided to start a learning center to tutor and create programs for gifted students. An entrepreneur who made no money. I got a job running a professional learning center in Phoenix and then transferred to take over a new center in Maryland. I had respect, a cool job, and a lot of opportunities in the area.

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Ethics got in the way — and not for the first time in my career. Suddenly, the learning center was owned by a “big educational encyclopedia company,” and their business decisions were not necessarily the best decisions for the students we worked with.

RELATED: Why So Many Gen-X People Are Hitting A Midlife Career Crisis — 'We Feel Trapped And Restless'

So I quit. Unemployed in Reagan’s America, with Ollie North in the news and trickle-down economics. Not a good time.

A friend from Vermont called to say my former school district was looking for a gifted education coordinator and that I should apply. I did, and I was there for six years — and still unhappy, even though I had free rein to develop whatever programs I wanted. I was still “just a teacher,” even though I was highly respected in the district.

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I know I’m naïve and stubborn. I know how early childhood led to all my self-esteem issues. I know I was raised by an emotionally abusive, narcissistic mother. I know all that now. But deep down, I was searching for approval. Teaching wouldn’t bring it.

We moved back to Arizona after a particularly brutal Vermont winter. My in-laws were having health issues and didn’t have many years left. I wanted one more year in Vermont so I could have my theater students from middle school in my Advanced Placement U.S. History class — but it wasn’t to be. We moved, and I regret that I couldn’t see what that desire was trying to show me.

One day, doing laps in the pool in Arizona, during summer break, after 5 years of teaching in two different school districts, the epiphany finally hit.

Would returning to a teaching career I loved finally solve my midlife crisis? Yes and no. 

mature woman relaxing in pool alone tabitha turner / Unsplash

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Retirement was on the horizon, and I jumped at it: Time to travel, sew, create art, read, write — three more unpublished works (fiction and non). I moved back to Vermont because Arizona politics and water/weather were just too unhinged.

Then my husband got sick, went into hospice for two years, and I became a widow. Nothing ahead of me but an abyss. I had no clue, as I spent two years in a solid fog of grief. Then, after a visit to friends in Arizona, I realized I had been off one of my depression meds for three weeks — I was crying and dreaming again.

The fog was lifting, and I had to figure out what I was going to do with myself yet again. Birthday 65 was looming. How would I make a meaningful life in the years ahead for me?

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Fast forward to this past Friday, as I wrote for three solid hours. 

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It was then that I realized what was missing from my life this whole time: A purpose.

I realized that just because I was 65 didn’t mean I was done with my “work.” I had life experiences to share through writing and art. COVID brain was receding, I was recovering from my first trip to Europe, and I had stories to write.

I am Traveler 75: challenged, but determined, sharing my experiences as they crop up to collide with current times. This is the most excited I have been in years. I know where I’m going. 

All those jobs and experiences haven’t been in vain. I know “stuff,” and I’m ready to share to activate many of us septuagenarians who have life experience to share in this crazy world of ours.

RELATED: 8 Easy-To-Miss Signs You're Having An Early Midlife Crisis

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Linda A. Moran retired after three decades in the public school system. She's crafting a new life as an author, activist, and artist. She is the author of The Perks of Hospice: Stories of Love, Life, and Loss, and is a regular contributor to Medium and Substack.

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This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.

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