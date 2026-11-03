Men Who Think Bullying Women Makes Them Look Smarter Usually Say 9 Ridiculous Things On A Regular Basis

Bullying in any capacity is wrong. Whether it's men bullying women or women bullying men, demeaning others to make yourself feel or look better is cruel. Unfortunately, just because it's cruel doesn't mean it doesn't happen pretty often.

Some men out there love to put women down because they think it makes themselves look intellectually superior. They think they're sly, but their insults, disguised as jokes, fool nobody. The more they say these phrases, the more they reveal just how ridiculous they are.

Men who think bullying women makes them look smart frequently say these absolutely ridiculous things

1. 'Learn to take a joke'

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Men who think bullying women makes them appear smarter don't understand how they're perceived. In the moment, they get a rush from dismissively telling them to learn to take a joke. But emotional unintelligence isn't the flex they think it is. Not only is it rude, but people who are low in emotional intelligence are at higher risk for depression and anxiety.

Rude men shouldn't be so focused on humbling women. Instead of pouring their energy into being hateful, they'll find going to therapy a better alternative.

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2. 'You're just mad because I'm right'

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Despite what some men would have you believe, not all women are egotistical. According to a study published in Psychoneuroendocrinology, females are actually more interested in being helpful to others under stress than males are. While women aim to help, researchers found that men became more egocentric and less capable of adapting under stress.

That's why it's ridiculous to say a woman is just mad because a man is right. Sure, she might be upset, but it isn't because the man is right. His tone of voice or disrespectful behavior is more likely to have set her off. That's why men should get curious and ask what is going on. It isn't just the right thing to do. Asking instead of assuming makes men look more intelligent and less ridiculous.

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3. 'Women have it so easy'

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Men and women all go through their own struggles. It doesn't matter what social media says. We all suffer. That's why it's extremely weird for men to say that women have it so easy.

They might think it sounds edgy and intelligent, but it doesn't add up. According to the Office on Women's Mental Health, "Women are more likely than men to experience conditions such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD."

It's genuinely ignorant to say women have it easier. Instead of feeding into that kind of mindset, men who bully women should take a second to step outside of themselves. It might feel like men and women are worlds apart, but at the end of the day, we're all human.

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4. 'You think you know everything, don't you?'

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A woman isn't egotistical for giving her opinion. She isn't full of herself for correcting a man. We're all intelligent in our own way.

Sure, being corrected isn't pleasant. Our brains are naturally wired to resist change. But just because change is hard, that doesn't mean rude men get to be condescending. Instead of throwing a fit, process what was said and move on. It doesn't take much. Saying, "Thank you for telling me," is much smarter than showing that their ego was bruised.

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5. 'Whatever helps you sleep at night'

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It's tempting to be rude and lash out when bills pile up and life feels miserable. It's easy to dismiss someone's feelings and say, "Whatever helps you sleep at night," but neither men nor women get anything from being rude.

Kindness and empathy go a much longer way. As Maureen Salamon from Harvard Health notes, "Acts of kindness do more than make the giver and recipient feel good; they can also bolster psychological and physical health." It's ridiculous to dismiss someone's emotions. Aside from being rude, it works against men rather than for them.

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6. 'Know your place'

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Some men follow a common trend. They think that if they're rude to women, it somehow makes them look cooler or smarter. Unfortunately for them, there's no benefit to misogyny besides showing how miserable they are.

According to a study published in Psychology of Men & Masculinity, misogynistic attitudes are associated with more depressive symptoms and lower self-esteem. That's why it's really not very smart to say a woman should know her place. Statistically, misogynistic men are less educated and are more likely to be unemployed compared to men who aren't.

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7. 'You'll find anything to complain about'

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It's understandable, really. Nobody wants to be nagged. Constant criticism can destroy anyone's self-esteem. But as the Gottman Institute pointed out, "When you dig deeper, you will find that underneath the nagging are partners struggling to feel heard, valued, and understood in their relationship."

That's why it's not at all helpful to tell a woman that she'll find anything to complain about. If a man truly wants a woman to stop nagging, they should instead try anticipating her needs and communicating proactively as a powerful first step.

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8. 'Maybe you should lower your standards'

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It doesn't matter how high someone's standards are. Even if a man thinks a woman's standards are ridiculous, it doesn't give him the right to say she should lower them.

It's not pleasant to hear you're not meeting her standards, but there are plenty of fish in the sea. Just because a relationship or a random stranger on TikTok isn't interested doesn't mean no woman is interested. Everyone is unique in their own way. What works for one woman won't work for another.

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9. 'Nobody asked you'

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Men who bully women are miserable. It doesn't matter how many Bugattis he owns. If a man insists on saying, "Nobody asked you," every day, he only makes himself look ridiculous.

Sorry, but that negative energy won't attract friends or women. If a man is truly irritated, it's much better to walk away. There's no need to be rude every day by shutting her down. The coolest people in the room are those who have discipline not just in their workout routine, but in their emotions, too.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.