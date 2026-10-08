People With Low Mental & Emotional Drive Usually Say 9 Phrases In Everyday Conversation

Written on Oct 08, 2026

woman with low energy looks frustrated working at a computer shurkin_son | shutterstock
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Let's get this clear from the jump: Work is hard and pretty much nobody would do it if they didn't have to. These days, though, it seems worse. With work hours getting longer and paychecks getting smaller, showing up with high mental and emotional drive is becoming a rare trait. 

They don't mean to be negative, but their hope is gone. They've worked themselves into a burnout state and still struggle to cover their basic expenses. That's probably why you'll hear people say things like the phrases in this list. 

People with low mental and emotional drive often say phrases like these in everyday casual conversation: 

1. 'I just don't feel like it'

man lazily on the phone scrolling as he says i don't feel like it DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

People with low drive don't want to do anything. They know they need to, but they still say "I just don't feel like doing it". It's not a whim, it's not that they're being spoiled. It's that the reward doesn't feel worth pushing past their fatigue. 

In the moment, they don't understand how they come across. In their eyes, they're just expressing how they feel. But while honesty is great, too much negativity can be damaging to their careers and even the mood of otherrs around them. 

As psychologist Jeff Comer, Psy.D. explains, "By not directing energy to think about routine items, our brain maintains focus on its main purpose — ensuring our survival by directing attention to unfavorable elements that threaten us." 

That's why it's important to get busy. It doesn't feel good in the moment, but in the long run, it keeps us from going insane. 

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2. 'That's too much work'

man and woman staring at screen at work as they think that's too much work Andrey_Popov | Shutterstock

When someone has no drive left, everything feels way bigger than it actually is. The smallest tasks feel impossible when you're running on empty. That's probably why it's easy for those with no drive to look at something and say that even something simple is too much work.

As psychologist Sherrie Bourg Carter, Psy.D., writes, "In cases of burnout, irritability is often the result of frustration over feeling ineffective and useless, disappointment over decreased productivity, worsening performance, and a general sense that you're not able to do things like you used to do them."

This is just one reason why they're so overstimulated. They aren't just feeling sluggish. People with no drive are irritated over their own failings. 

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3. 'I'll do it later'

man in jean jacket on the phone thinking i'll do it later PerfectWave | Shutterstock

Sure, they're distracted by their phone, but they weren't lying when they said they'd do it later. They really planned to take out the trash or finish their assignment on time. But once their drive is unsteady and there's no real motivation, the way they go about daily life changes. 

As a result, they aren't on top of things like they once were. Because they're too exhausted, they don't have the energy to get to it. Call it a flimsy excuse, but if someone's productivity is going down the drain, it isn't a sign of laziness. It's usually a sign they need help. 

None of these are good excuses for not getting their work done or accomplishing their goals, but they can give you an understanding, at least, of why they're falling behind. 

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4. 'I just can't deal with this right now'

woman clutching her head staring at the phone as she thinks i just can't deal with this right now Daniel M Ernst | Shutterstock

They want to be strong for those around them. They want to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and overcome their lack of motivation, but once someone's drive is shot, they can't deal with things like they used to. That's probably why they say, "I just can't deal with this right now." 

It sounds whiny, but it's the truth. After bearing the weight of the world on their shoulders, it isn't easy to bounce back. Especially if they have no help or have seen a lot of layoffs and firings around them, people who used to have a lot of drive often grow frustrated and demoralized. 

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5. 'Why should I even bother?'

woman in stripped shirt sitting on the couch thinking why should i even bother as she pouts Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Low drive isn't about frustration. Sure, it's part of the puzzle, but people with low drive actually feel hopeless. They've shown up every day with a smile on their face. But despite their high energy, they've been faced with far too much rejection or faced too many losses at work.

Often, overwork causes disconnect from their family and friends. Add to that feeling overworked by their bosses, people with low drive really mean that they're feeling hopeless. 

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6. 'Someone else can handle it'

man in blue shirt on the phone shrugging as he says someone else can handle it Stokkete | Shutterstock

This is a sign of low mental and emotional drive in leadership in the workplace. When they're lacking motivation, they delegate tasks that likely should be handled at their level. 

Is it kinda selfish? Sure. But that's not the real problem. The problem is that the quality of what their team produces suffers when the buck keeps being passed.

But when someone is running on empty, they have little care to spare. With their patience a wreck, they'd rather push responsibility onto others than spare another drop of energy. 

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7. 'I'm not good at that'

woman clutching her head at work as she thinks i'm not good at that David Gyung | Shutterstock

People with low drive aren't that confident in themselves. Because their hopelessness is at an all-time high, they don't trust themselves to take the lead. Doubtful of their talents, they retreat into their shell and say things like "I'm not good at that" and it's not all that charming after a while.

It's unfortunate, but people with low drive downplay themselves. As a result, their performance suffers, especially when they use it as excuse to not grow. That's why it's important to seek help if you can relate to this. It's not just your drive, it's your interest in growing as a human being. 

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8. 'It's not worth the effort'

man fed up at work as he thinks it's not worth the effort PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Once someone's in survival mode, their energy plummets. Because their nervous system is a wreck, they don't have much energy to spare. When they do give off energy, it tends to be frantic rather than focused which is not the most effective way to perform at work.

Even basic, everyday tasks can leave them feeling drained. That's why when something bigger comes along, it makes sense for them to say, "It's not worth the effort." 

Trust me, they're trying their best. However, suddenly having the drive to go above and beyond? It isn't easy. So, give people with little drive grace. Navigating survival mode doesn't happen overnight. 

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9. 'I don't have the energy for this'

woman clutching head with coffee in hand as she thinks i don't have the energy for this Natalia Deriabina | Shutterstock

People with low drive aren't just lazy. If they're saying, "I don't have the energy for this," they're usually burned out. Burnout happens when constant stress leaves you exhausted. For many people with low drive, it happens when they try to juggle responsibilities. 

Parenting, work, school, and relationships can leave any of us feeling drained. That's why it's important to take time to rest. By deep breathing, sitting quietly, or even stretching, those little breaks can do more for your drive than focusing on negativity ever did. 

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

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