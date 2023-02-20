8 Reasons Men Need Deep, Lasting Friendships (& Why They're Often Hard To Find)

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar — Written on Feb 20, 2023
As young children, boys make and maintain years-long friendships with ease. The shared activities and scheduled playdates often permit boys to interact naturally with each other in their younger years.
The positive effects of those friendships on their health and emotional well-being signal the necessity of learning about the intricacy of male friendship.
Equally important is what challenges stand in developing these specific bonds and how to help males, no matter their age, overcome these particular hurdles to make connections with each other.
Here are eight powerful ways men benefit from deep, lasting friendships
1. To have someone that always has his back.
When a man calls someone his true friend, buddy, and pal, he is generally there for him for a lifetime. Men value friendships and appreciate a friend that is there during tough times.
True friendship is essential for men because they are interested in making the commitment to go the extra mile for their friends.
2. To practice platonic loyalty.
Nothing beats the sanctity of the 'bro code' that men abide by. This code lays down specific unsaid rules and regulations, similar to those unspoken in romantic relationships.
Keeping that code is something that every guy, even unknowingly, follows to a hilt.
Whether it is related to getting involved with the ex of a friend or being his alibi, each guy respects the code at every time.
3. To have a space to share feelings or not share them
Women argue that men do not share their innermost feelings as freely. The fact is men let each other be. They do not press the constant requirement to share.
When a man wants to chill, he chooses his male friends. No pressure, just plain acceptance.
4. To not deal with unrealistic expectations.
Generally, men have realistic expectations. Yes, guys stand up for their friends. But they do not criticize when it isn't mutual.
We also hate to admit this, but the guys are more chilled out than the women. Generally, women can be in secret competition with one another. Men don't hold each other to high expectations in friendship.
5. To avoid betrayal by way of backbiting.
Men can hate another man, but one thing they do not do is betray the trust of their friends by talking behind his back. If they do not like someone, they just won't be friends with that person.
Of course, there are exceptions, and some men may have done this at some point. But they are not making backbiting in the friendship a habit.
6. To avoid harsh judgment.
The reason it is easier for men to mingle in a gang of guys than with women is that men are not harsh in their judgment. As long as they get along well with somebody, they will not judge them on tiny things. what matters is whether or not they can have a good time hanging out with the person.
Beyond the common ground of shared interests, men are mild in their judgment compared to women.
7. To be free from jealousy.
Men get jealous like a woman also. But even in jealousy, men exhibit simplicity. Generally, this is the usual job, car, and girlfriend trinity, which holds the actual significance on an envy scale for maximum men.
Petty things such as what someone is wearing, the new haircut, or that stylish designer bag won't get in the way of a man becoming friends with another. No man will sulk when his friend turns up for a party looking dapper than his own.
8. To have a simple connection.
Men do not make a big deal about their friendship. No sentimental displays of love and affection towards each other — no kisses and hugs or antics. Just the plain friendship.
While there is nothing wrong with displaying your feelings, the way women sometimes do can often strangle the connection. No one wants to feel suffocated or forced into a friendship.
Why are men struggling to make friends as adults?
Although this sounds like a cliche part of the issue, men might need to improve at communicating more than they have been conditioned to do, specifically online, that's because this is how many of our communications are carried out now — online or via text.
And studies appear to support this. According to a study from the University of Oxford, men bond better through in-person interactions and activities. In contrast, women find it far simpler to maintain an emotional connection through phone calls.
Also, men may have had issues with friends in the past which could lead to apprehension and trust issues.
Abusive friendships overstepped boundaries, bullying, and emotionally manipulative relationships are all instances of things that make it a struggle to let someone in and open up to them.
Regardless, we know that men benefit from having deep, trusting relationships in their lives — including friendships.
