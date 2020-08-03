7 Startling Secrets Men Tell Their Buddies (But Not Their Wives)

Yes, men lie.

Yes, men tell women what we think you want to hear because let's face it: you're the ones deciding if we're getting intimate tonight. If you ask us to communicate, we sometimes think it's a trap. Women say they want men to be honest but when men let it rip, women often don't like the answers.

Here are ten things men tell their buddies that they don't tell their wives and girlfriends, according to one man* (me):

1. Yes, it's often about sex. Men like sex; men like variety. Men like women that enjoy sex, enjoy variety, and are active partners.

2. A man is less likely to feel romantic if a woman is making his life miserable. If you want to cuddle, don't start a fight over leaving the toilet seat up or not taking out the garbage, Buzzkill.

3. Men are often passionate about the things women hate. In general, when men tell you they don't like cartoons, stoner movies, action movies, motorcycles, South Park, sports, firearms, the Simpsons, and ESPN, they're often lying.

4. Men often don't like women's entertainment. I'd rather eat glass than watch Bridget Jones, but I've watched it to make the woman I'm dating happy.

5. Women have cold hands, feet, butts, and other body parts. Men are not your personal heaters. Warm them or keep them to yourself.

6. When women say they want to sit down and talk, men often hear "I'm pissed." Telling us you want to talk often sends us the signal that you want to bring up something that's bothering you.

7. Men often hate dating because we have to lie. Lying isn't fun. We can't wait to be married so we can really tell you how we feel about Bridget Jones. Unless he's a jerk, a man's happiest day is when he no longer has to lie or bend the truth to impress a woman.

*The author's opinion is one opinion and does not neccessarily reflect the views of all men.