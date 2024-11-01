Men Are Subconsciously Drawn To Women With This Eye Color, Says Relationship Expert

The human face is far more intricate in its ability to convey your inner thoughts than you think. While it may be easy to break up facial expressions into just a handful of categories — happy, sad, confused, angry, and the like — the reality is that your face can make 7,000 distinct, completely different expressions.

Pretty impressive, eh? And with those 7,000 expressions, you're an open book for those who practice the ancient art of face reading. For more than 3,000 years, the Chinese have been able to see exactly what you mean just from the tiniest and even most subtle expressions.

Advertisement

At least this is according to relationship expert Tracey Cox who claims that the lines around her nose mean that she pretty much thinks about intimacy 24/7, among other things. Here are other points of interest on your face that you may want to know about (as declared by Ms. Cox).

Men are subconsciously drawn to women with both extremely pale and extremely dark eyes — and here's why:

1. Women with pale eyes may like being intimate but often want to get in and out and move on to the next person

This is because you don't get attached easily and therefore, probably, may struggle with commitment.

Advertisement

2. Women with dark eyes, on the other hand, are often passionate, and intense, and make the best partners

Rodolfo Quirós / Pexels

Just having deep brown eyes alone means all you have to do is show up, and you'll blow minds with your skills. Statistics tell us that about 79% of the world's population has brown eyes.

Advertisement

Here are other facial observations as they relate to intimacy by relationship expert Tracey Cox:

1. Thin lines under the lower eyelids may mean that someone has an appetite for intimacy for the record books and that "nothing is forbidden and everything goes." Yes, this means you like unusual things, because what else is "everything goes" a euphemism for?

2. If you have fine lines under your nose, then you may be someone who rarely thinks about anything else but intimacy. Blessed/cursed with the highest libido of all, they need to be loved in every way possible and are extremely hard to satisfy."

Advertisement

3. Full-lipped people may be cheaters. (You can’t talk your way out of it, because Cox and her face-reading techniques declare it so.) While the studying of facial expressions is a real thing, based on Cox and how she describes the best lovers out there, her explanations might be a bit biased. Face reading is typically used to determine how people are feeling, according to research from 2024.

As someone who has the exact opposite features of her, based on her theories, I'm not great at long-term commitment, as is every other blue-eyed person. I mean, maybe I'm not, but I can't imagine it's that way for all of us with these features — or could it be? I don't know; you tell me how right or wrong you think this expert is.

Advertisement

Amanda Chatel is an essayist, lifestyle, and intimacy health writer with a focus on relationships, women's reproductive rights, and mental health. Her bylines have appeared in Harper's Bazaar, The Atlantic, Forbes, Livingly, Mic, The Bolde, Huffington Post, and others.