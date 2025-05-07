The One Thing That Matters Most When Starting Psychedelic 'Microdosing' Therapy

Microdosing psychedelics, typically with psilocybin, the active compound in “magic mushrooms,” has become an increasingly popular approach for supporting mental health and well-being. But beyond the buzz, what does the research and real-world experience suggest about its potential benefits?

More importantly, how can approaching microdosing with intention — and in some cases, with the support of a therapist — enhance its impact?

Why intention matters most when microdosing psychedelics

Microdosing involves taking very small, sub-perceptual amounts of psychedelic substances—doses so low they don’t produce a full psychedelic effect. Instead of feeling “high,” most people feel clear-headed, grounded, and emotionally open, as evidenced by a 2019 study in Harm Reduction Journal. The idea is to gently shift perception and mood over time, rather than disrupt it.

Many individuals follow structured microdosing protocols, such as the Fadiman or Stamets stack, and often combine the practice with mindfulness, journaling, or therapy.

While more rigorous research is ongoing, early studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that microdosing psychedelics may support:

Mood enhancement : Many users report decreased symptoms of depression and anxiety, and an overall brighter outlook.

: Many users report decreased symptoms of depression and anxiety, and an overall brighter outlook. Increased neuroplasticity : Psychedelics may promote the brain’s ability to form new neural connections, which can help shift long-standing thought patterns.

: Psychedelics may promote the brain’s ability to form new neural connections, which can help shift long-standing thought patterns. Greater emotional regulation : Microdosing may reduce emotional reactivity and increase a sense of calm.

: Microdosing may reduce emotional reactivity and increase a sense of calm. Improved focus and creativity : Some experience enhanced problem-solving, mental clarity, and creative flow.

: Some experience enhanced problem-solving, mental clarity, and creative flow. Reduced rumination: The repetitive, negative thought loops associated with depression may quiet down, making space for new perspectives.

Of course, individual responses vary, and microdosing is not a cure-all. But when done with care and intention, microdosing can be a supportive tool for emotional healing and personal growth.

The power of intention

One of the most important and often overlooked parts of microdosing is intention. A 2021 study in Scientific Reports found "positive expectations predict improved mental-health outcomes linked to psychedelic microdosing."

So, ask first why you are choosing to microdose and what you are hoping to explore, heal, or change?

Setting a clear intention helps guide the experience and increases the likelihood of lasting, meaningful results. Rather than simply hoping to “feel better,” intentional microdosing invites reflection:

What patterns am I ready to shift?

Where do I want to grow?

What parts of myself need attention?

Journaling, breathwork, meditation, time in nature, and regular self-reflection can deepen the practice and bring insights to the surface.

When therapy can enhance the microdosing process

While many people microdose on their own, pairing the practice with therapy can amplify its benefits, especially when working through anxiety, trauma, depression, or life transitions.

Therapy offers:

A space to process insights and emotions that arise during the microdosing journey

and emotions that arise during the microdosing journey Support for making meaningful changes in habits, relationships, and thought patterns

in habits, relationships, and thought patterns Guidance in setting intentions and integrating experiences into everyday life

into everyday life Accountability to keep the process grounded and safe

Microdosing alone can be helpful, but combining it with therapeutic work often leads to deeper, more lasting transformation, especially when you're working to heal old wounds or shift long-standing behaviors.

A gentle tool for growth

Intentional microdosing isn’t about escaping reality, it’s about gently opening the door to new ways of thinking, feeling, and being. For many, it’s a subtle but powerful companion on the path to healing, growth, and self-discovery.

If you’re curious about microdosing and how it might support your emotional well-being, you’re not alone.

Feel free to explore more resources. Support is available — whether you’re just beginning or already on the path.

Monica Ramunda is the founder of Rocky Mountain Counseling Services and co-founder of Wellness and Wisdom Journeys. She is licensed in North Carolina as a professional counselor (LCMHC) and is a certified psychedelic-assisted therapist who offers coaching and counseling for women. She also runs soulful women's wellness retreats.