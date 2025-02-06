Psychology Says If You Can Master These 10 Skills, You'll Stay Healthy Into Your 80s

Ready to make space for some much-needed balance in your world? Follow these simple rules to cultivate the happy and healthy life you've always craved and learn the skills to stay healthy well into old age.

If you can master these skills, you'll stay healthy well into your 80s:

1. Keep mornings calm

Even five minutes of pure relaxation make a huge difference in your mood and energy all day. Leave plenty of time to eat a filling breakfast, stretch or meditate, and have a calm commute to start every day out on a happy Zen note.

2. Make time to move

Exercise ups endorphins, boosts immunity, relieves stress, and keeps you feeling strong and confident in your body. There's no need to go crazy with an intense hour-long workout every day of the week, but a little daily exercise is some of the best medicine available for the body and mind.

Even small bursts of movement throughout the day, like standing up and walking around every 30 minutes, can significantly improve health by reducing the risks associated with prolonged sitting. A study published in Brain and Behavior concluded that even short bouts of light activity can improve overall well-being, even if one regularly exercises.

3. Eat real food

Processed junk food makes your blood sugar spike, pumps your body with unnatural ingredients, and leaves you feeling hungry and unsatisfied soon after you eat. Choosing real, whole, all-natural clean foods just makes sense if you are serious about your health and happiness.

4. Reach for water

When feeling fatigued or in need of a boost, don't immediately reach for a caffeinated or sugary beverage. Often, a foggy, tired brain is a sign of dehydration, so sip on plenty of water all day to keep energy levels up and soaring.

A 2011 study concluded that the best way to ensure you drink enough water is to consistently sip small amounts throughout the day rather than large gulps at once. You should also incorporate water drinking into your daily routine by having a glass upon waking, before meals, and before bed, with additional water intake depending on activity level, weather conditions, and individual needs.

5. Listen when your body talks

Happy people help their bodies work with them instead of against them. They put down their fork when they've had enough, hit up a yoga class when they need a release, and don't pour that third (or fourth) cocktail when they know it's not a good idea. If you're willing to listen, your body has plenty to say.

6. Love those vegetables

Vegetables are not added to a plate because your body has to eat them; it's because it wants to eat them. Colorful produce is packed with nutrients that keep your body functioning at its top potential.

Incorporating more vegetables into your diet can significantly improve health outcomes. A 2022 study showed that people who eat more vegetables have a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and overall mortality. However, a significant challenge is consistently finding time to eat enough vegetables throughout the day.

7. Invest in fitness and health

Don't wait until you're feeling poorly and out of sorts to take care of your needs. Commit to that studio package, get an occasional massage, and make those doctor appointments that it's time to schedule.

8. Practice gratitude

When someone's attention is focused on lack, that's exactly what they're going to get: more lack. Instead of focusing on the job they don't have or a number on the scale they don't want to see, positive people are not afraid to give thanks for all the gifts they have in life — both large and small.

Making time to practice gratitude through activities like keeping a gratitude journal or consciously reflecting on things you're grateful for can significantly improve mental well-being by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression while boosting happiness and overall life satisfaction.

Research published by Harvard Health Publishing indicated potential positive impacts on physical health by lowering cortisol levels and enhancing resilience to setbacks.

9. Slow down to smile

Life is not always so serious for happy and healthy folks. They make time to connect with loved ones and are not afraid to show kindness to strangers. Laughing helps, too.

10. Rest when you need rest

When tired or feeling worn out, don't schedule another activity or commit to another event. Having healthy boundaries keeps you feeling safe, connected, and energized, so take alone time to recharge at home. And when it's time to get some sleep, turn off the computers, stop binging on Netflix, and get to bed.

Making time to rest is crucial for mental and physical well-being. A 2015 study showed that regular rest periods can improve focus productivity, reduce stress, and even enhance cognitive function. The key is to find the proper rest that suits your needs and incorporate it into your daily routine, whether through short breaks, dedicated relaxation time, or extended vacation periods.

Lizzie Fuhr is a freelance writer and editor who has been featured in PopSugar, Health, Women's Health, YourTango, SHAPE, JustLuxe, Women’s Running, and more.