The Symbol You Choose In This Visual Personality Test Reveals What Type Of Empath You Are

By Emilia Gordon

It's been popular for a while now for people who are highly sensitive to think of themselves as empaths, but many don't realize there are several types of empaths, and this visual personality test can help you identify which type of empath you are.

Sylvia Davis, a health editor for WebMD, explains that "While it's not an official psychological term, empaths are generally understood to be people who are extremely attuned to the feelings and emotions of others."

This attunement is so strong that not only does the empath understand what another person is feeling — as is the case with a person who is empathetic — they actually absorb and feel that person's emotions as if they were there own.

One empath can differ from another in terms of the type of feelings they experience in this way, how they attune to them, and who (or what) they attune to.

This visual personality test reveals the specific type of empath you are.

Look at the 6 mandala symbols below and choose the one you feel most connected to.

The mandala you choose reveals the type of empath you are, which can help guide you in utilizing the most of your special gift.

1. Plant Empath

You can sense the needs of plants. You are probably in some profession related to nature, perhaps working at a park, sanctuary, or forest. You understand plants more than anyone else and know the right plant for a place.

You can connect to trees and even get guidance from them. Spending your time sitting by trees and other plants gives you insights into your own life. The plants need your guidance and care to survive.

2. Animal Empath​​

Being an animal empath, you can communicate with animals. You've probably studied animal physiology and are involved in a profession that asks you to take care of animals. Consider training as an animal healer if you haven’t already. This will help you make the most of your gift.

Because you understand the needs of animals, you spend most of your time with them, can easily detect if something is wrong with them, and know exactly how to help.

3. Intuitive or Psychic Empath

You pick up information about people without even communicating with them. As a claircognizant, intuitive or psychic empath, you can easily understand the main intention of the other person and read them very easily.

With this ability, you have to surround yourself with people who are like you. It’s important for you to strengthen your own energetic field so that you don’t get exhausted by the thoughts of others.

4. Emotional Empath

This is one of the most common types of empaths. Being an emotional empath, you pick up the emotions of others and feel as if they are your own. You feel happy when the other person is experiencing joyous emotion, and you feel grief-stricken by others’ sorrow.

It’s important for you to understand and distinguish your own emotions from others. This will prevent you from getting exhausted and, at the same time, you can help others.

5. Geomantic or Earth Empath​

A geomantic empath, environmental empath or earth empath is one who can feel the energy of a particular place. The environment of a place can instigate emotions in you like joy, sorrow, and others alike. For you, the best way to recharge is to spend some time in nature. Cutting down trees or destroying the environment affects you. Join environmental projects if you can.

A harmonious environment is essential for you in order to have a peaceful day. You have a general tendency to decorate your house with plants and choose natural colors and materials for your clothing and furniture.

6. Physical or Medical Empath

As a physical or medical empath, you pick up energies on others’ bodies. You usually happen to be a healer, and a medical practice, conventional or alternative, is likely to be your profession.

You might face health issues while absorbing symptoms from others. This is helpful for people with chronic illnesses like fibromyalgia or other autoimmune diseases. Training in healing can help one apply the most of this ability.

Emilia Gordon is a writer and social media activist who focuses on astrology, psychology, and relationships. Her work has been featured in The Mind's Journal.