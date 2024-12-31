Man Shares The Simple 2-Minute Habit He And His Long-Distance Friends Adopted That Made Them Feel Closer Than Ever

As we get older and further into adulthood, one of the things that can drastically change is the friendships that we've cultivated. Whether it's moving to a new city or getting a new job that doesn't allow for as much social time as you'd like, distancing in friendships can often feel like an inevitable part of growing up and becoming more independent.

But it doesn't have to be that way, especially considering how important it is to have healthy and loving friends in our lives. Thankfully, there might be a solution, at least according to a content creator named Kirx Diaz. He shared that despite living thousands of miles away from his closest friends, he's found a way to ensure they stay in touch no matter how far apart they are.

A man shared the simple 2-minute habit he and his long-distance friends adopted to keep them close regardless of where they live.

"As I get older, I'm getting used to the fact that I don't hear from my friends as often as I used to," Diaz began in his TikTok video.

A British person now living in New York City, he admitted that it can get quite lonely being away from people he's known for years. "And I understand, life is life-ing, and I live 3,000 miles away from a lot of my closest people, but it's something that I've really had to come to terms with."

He explained that a little over a month ago, he and his friends were introduced to this concept called "Wednesday Waffle," which is basically a two-minute video life update about how Diaz and his friends are doing.

The weekly video updates have brought their friend group closer together with little effort.

The weekly updates can include any new developments that are happening in their lives that they want each other to know about, how they've been feeling, and things that they've gotten into over the week.

"I can't lie; it's been game-changing. The group chat's always going off. We know who's going through it, who's doing well, [and] who we need to check up on throughout the week. And for the first time in a long time, I actually feel closer to my friends now than I did when I was living back home," Diaz continued.

Diaz encouraged anyone who might be feeling as if they're growing further away from their friends to try out "Wednesday Waffle," as it's something that he can look forward to after waking up on a Wednesday.

It's essentially just carving out a day in the week to reconnect with friends, but Diaz promised that it's "100% worth it."

Many Americans have admitted to feeling extreme bouts of loneliness during this past year.

A Healthy Minds Monthly Poll from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) found that, early in 2024, 30% of adults said they experienced feelings of loneliness at least once a week over the past year, while 10% said they are lonely every day.

Younger people were more likely to experience these feelings, with 30% of Americans aged 18-34 saying they were lonely every day or several times a week, and single adults are nearly twice as likely as married adults to say they have been lonely weekly over the past year (39% vs. 22%).

"Clearly, we believe technology can be used to connect with others," APA CEO and Medical Director Dr. Saul Levin told U.S News. "In some cases, it seems to be helping us reach people who become part of our inner circles or to communicate with those who already are.

"However, distracting yourself when you’re feeling lonely with social media might be a double-edged sword: While it can connect, it can also lead to feelings of missing out, and we need to make sure we remain conscious of its effects on our mood. In this tech-heavy world, we should not forget the value of in-person interaction."

LuckyImages | Canva Pro

It can be hard to make the time to keep up with friends, especially if your schedule is busy, but the best way to combat loneliness is to surround yourself with people you enjoy being around.

It doesn't have to be an in-depth, coordinated hangout, but something as simple as what Diaz recommended: a weekly catch-up that can happen over text or, if you want to take it one step further, a planned Facetime or Skype call.

We need companionship and community now more than ever, and finding ways to nurture those relationships in whatever way works is essential to maintaining our mental well-being.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.