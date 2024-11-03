Woman Shares The Emotional Message She Received From Her Long-Distance Friend That Proves Platonic Love Is Just As Fulfilling

In our society, we tend to put a lot of emphasis on romantic connections, soulmates, and finding your person. While there is beauty in romantic love, the same can be said for platonic love as well.

Friendships should be considered just as important, if not more important than having a partner because, at the end of the day, friends are the ones who will be there for you through everything.

We must nurture and cherish our friends, but sometimes, life can get in the way, and we tend to forget about them. When we can, it's good to remind them that we're here, which happened to be the case for a woman named Becca, who shared her reaction to reading a message from her long-distance friend.

Advertisement

A woman shared the emotional message she received from her long-distance friend, proving platonic love is just as fulfilling as romantic love.

"So I've had the same best friend since we were 12 years old," Becca explained as she set up her camera. "Unfortunately, after college, my life went this way, her life went that way. To say the least, we've been long-distance best friends for years. And she just sent me this. Listen to this."

Advertisement

Becca's friend emphasized that despite how life has worked out, they were both meant to follow different life paths, but pointed out that it would still be amazing if life allowed them to be in the same place at the same time, together.

Becca's friend insisted that it would be nice if, instead of sending "thinking of you" texts and "exchanging memes," they could just do all of that in person.

"I could just pop over with some fresh-baked banana bread, and you'd say, 'Come sit down, I'm brewing tea.' Or I'd just be there while you fold laundry, and you'd be here while I clean out my closet, and we take for granted the fact that we hug any time we want," Becca's friend continued in her message.

As the woman continued to read the message from her friend, she started tearing up.

"But instead, our hugs are infrequent and long and bittersweet because we know how rare they are now. And we thank God for FaceTime and voice notes even though we don't use them as much as we'd like."

Advertisement

Andrea Piacquadio | Canva Pro

Her friend's message concluded with the sweetest reminder of how important their friendship is to her: "Every day, our friendship reminds me just how wide my heart is capable of stretching all the way from here to there, and how lucky I am to have love that withstands distance."

Advertisement

This type of love proves that even if you're single, you can still find a soulmate in your friend.

In fact, soulmates don't always have to be romantic, either. They can be the friend you've had since you were 6 or the friend you just made.

Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD, a clinical psychologist specializing in interpersonal relationships, explained to VeryWellMind, "A platonic soulmate is someone we feel a strong sense of connection, familiarity, understanding, and intimacy toward without being attracted to the person."

She continued, "Being able to be vulnerable and share your experiences and feelings without defenses is one of the greatest benefits of platonic soulmates. These relationships can help you feel more connected, validated, and strengthened."

True friendship really is the purest form of love.

Advertisement

It's someone who loves you unconditionally, makes time for you, thinks of you in every circumstance, and teaches you the value of compassion and simply showing up.

Whether your friend is down the street or halfway across the country doesn't negate the fact that they're always going to be in your corner.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.