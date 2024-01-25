Man Sends An Attractive Lookalike To His High School Reunion In His Place To Impress His Former Classmates, But It Backfires

The impression that high school leaves on us can be quite consuming and can stay with us for the entirety of our lives.

For a man named Stephen Fasteau, his high school experience was spent being invisible, so when it came time to attend his high school reunion, he wanted to make sure that he stood out, especially around the people who didn't quite see him during his teen years.

To make this happen, he decided to choose an unconventional method.

He sent in an attractive lookalike to impress his former classmates at their high school reunion.

According to Vice News, Fasteau didn't want his former high school classmates to think that he hadn't amounted to anything in his life, so he found an advert online for Oobah, an app that enables you to order a lookalike of yourself. After finding the advert, Fasteau sent off the following request: "I want to send a hotter, more successful lookalike to my 10-year high school reunion."

The attractive lookalike was given a complete makeover to ensure he looked as similar to Fasteau as possible. His hair was shaved, he was given contacts to transform his eye color from blue to brown, and before Fasteau knew it, his lookalike was created.

A bit skinner than the O.G. Fasteau, but hopefully, no one would notice since this was the first time his former classmates had seen him since they all graduated.

Filming the entire reunion, the only person who was aware of what was happening was real-life Fasteau's friend, a man named Chris. As Chris headed into the reunion, he planned to meet the lookalike Fasteau and help him get checked in so no one would suspect anything.

"Can our lookalike convince the most popular guy in school that he is the real Stephen Fasteau?" Vice News journalist questioned. The popular guy in question was named Jessie, and as he and the lookalike bumped into each other, things started smoothly.

The two men embraced, and lookalike Fasteau began spewing things about his made-up life, including that he'd moved to Los Angeles. Jessie congratulated him and even complimented him on how he looked now.

All in all, the interaction seemed to go smoothly, and Jessie was none-the-wiser that he wasn't speaking to the real Fasteau.

As lookalike Fasteau went around to other former classmates, most of them were in disbelief about his appearance and claimed that they didn't even recognize him at first. The lookalike seemed to take this disbelief in stride, explaining that he'd lost weight and had grown more into himself than the teenager they once knew.

At one point, one of Fasteau's former classmates began hitting on him in front of her boyfriend.

As Fasteau spoke to a former classmate, it was apparent that she was flirting with him while her boyfriend stood behind him. She ended up turning to her boyfriend, and the two men began to talk, in which lookalike Fasteau was asked if he'd ever been to Japan.

"Yeah, I was in old Kyoto," lookalike Fasteau answered. "There was a shaman, Murakami Yamamoto, which basically translates to ... never trust a monkey without shoes." When his former classmate asked what he meant, Fasteau 2.0 claimed that his girlfriend had cheated on him, which is what the shaman was implying. Of course, it's all made up, but his classmates were none the wiser.

He continued this fabricated story, saying he moved to Los Angeles because music was his passion and ended up investing in Bitcoin. He even insisted that he played in the band Maroon 5 at one point.

However, things suddenly took a turn when they realized that someone from Fasteau's high school was there who they didn't expect to be — a woman named Katie who was his high school crush.

As soon as Katie approached lookalike Fasteau, she immediately clocked that he wasn't the guy she remembered from school. Despite his insistence that he was, Katie didn't believe him and questioned if he knew her last name, but lookalike Fasteau played it off, claiming that it's been a long time and he didn't recall.

Unfortunately, that didn't work and Katie continued to grill him, asking him to tell her something about herself that the real Fasteau would be able to know. Vice News reporters in the van watching this scene unfold were horrified at how quickly things had turned.

"I'm not buying it," Katie declared, saying that she was going to talk to her friend Kristen about this because it was all a bit unbelievable. She pointed out that the Fasteau she knew from high school didn't play guitar and wasn't into music.

They began holding up high school photos of Fasteau and noticed a huge difference in his appearance.

"You're not Stephen Fasteau," the lookalike was told. "I don't believe it."

Determined to keep the ruse up, he insisted that he was, but it seemed that it was all game over, and the lookalike Fasteau had been found out. "Soon, everyone in the room would know that this wasn't the real Stephen Fasteau, so we had a matter of minutes to finish this thing," Vice News reporters explained.

However, as more people at the high school reunion discovered that the lookalike Fasteau wasn't the real one, they started feeling disappointed, saying that they were looking forward to seeing Fasteau after all these years. As the real Fasteau watched this all happen from the Vice News van, he began to feel as if he maybe wasn't as invisible in high school as he originally thought.

"It's touching to know that these people that I didn't think still felt connected to me actually do," Fasteau said. "I guess I undervalued those friendships that I made in high school, and that's something not to take for granted."

In the final part, the real-life Fasteau decided to go inside and show his face, embracing his lookalike and greeting all of his former classmates, who were more than excited to see him. He insisted that he never believed that he was still a thought in their minds, but as he was welcomed by everyone in the room, it was clear that he was wrong.

"It's really nice to think that people still have these feelings towards me," Fasteau continued. "We did a gag on them but this was a huge learning experience for me."

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.