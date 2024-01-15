Wife Convinces Husband To 'Pay It Forward' In A Drive Thru Line To 'Make Someone's Day' But The Amount Is Ridiculously High

Most of us are familiar with “Pay It Forward,” the concept and phrase that encourages individuals to perform acts of kindness for others without expecting anything in return. The idea is that when someone does a good deed for you, rather than repaying that person directly, you should instead do something kind for someone else.

A woman encouraged her husband to pay it forward to a stranger while in line for the drive-thru by paying for their meal. However, neither of them was expecting their good deed to cost them as much as it did.

The woman recorded her husband’s kind actions and later shared the footage to TikTok.

The wife is no stranger to paying it forward, as she often does it to make someone’s day. She recalled the last time she decided to pay it forward was for the person behind her at a McDonald’s drive-thru after she noticed the stranger crying.

The woman’s son noted that often when someone pays it forward, other strangers keep the trend going by offering to pay for the person behind them and so forth.

While she, her husband, and her son were heading into a Taco Bell drive-thru, she took it upon herself to convince him to pay it forward and pay for the meal of the person behind them. Though he was initially hesitant, the man agreed to do so.

“If it’s too much, I’m gonna say no,” he declared before his wife urged him not to.

When he arrived at the drive-thru window and informed the employee that he would be paying for the person behind him, his jaw nearly dropped when the employee told him that the person’s order was $50.

The man looked back in shock at his wife as she laughed in disbelief. “What the [expletive] did they order? Everything?” the man wondered aloud as he handed the employee the money.

The woman claimed that whenever she paid it forward in the past, the total never exceeded $15.

“I’m never doing that again,” the man declared. When his wife reminded him that the act of kindness likely made the stranger’s day, he pointed out that he made their entire week.

“When you do something kind, you do it from your heart, You don’t do it to get a response or reaction,” she added when her husband asked to wait to see the stranger’s reaction to learning her meal had been paid for.

While the man was not expecting the price, he admitted that he was glad that he was able to not only afford the meal but have the opportunity to pay it forward.

Many of us fail to realize the profound impacts acts of kindness like this have on our communities.

They create a positive ripple effect, inspire others to do the same, and build a kindness culture.

To some of us, it may just appear like a few dollars to cover a meal. However, to others, these acts of kindness can be particularly impactful in meeting unseen needs they may have. Perhaps they cannot afford groceries and often rely on fast food for meals. A few dollars can mean the whole world to those struggling to save and put basic nutrition on the table.

Each small act collectively plays a part in making the world a better and more empathetic place.

While the man may now be short $50, the feeling is nothing compared to the joy the stranger likely experienced learning that they had one less expense to take care of.

We encourage everyone to pay it forward in any way they can! Acts of kindness are not just limited to paying for someone’s meal in a drive-thru.

