Man Says Traveling Too Much Is A Sign Of A Deeper Problem

With summer right around the corner, many people are gearing up to travel for some fun in the sun. However, a content creator named Berg claimed that there might be something wrong with people who are constantly traveling and never home, claiming that it's a sign of a much deeper issue.

His TikTok video on the matter was met with split reactions. Some people agreed with his take, while others pointed out that there's nothing wrong with always exploring new places in this world and investing their time and money in experiences.

A man claimed that traveling 'too much' is a sign of a deeper problem.

"I get annoyed by people who brag about traveling a lot," Berg began in his video. "Traveling is great, going on trips is great, everyone should explore. But if you're going on more than five trips a year, maybe you just hate your life."

Berg claimed that people who go on multiple trips a year instead of spending time at home most likely just wish they were living somewhere else and don't prefer their hometowns. He accused people of not being able to have fun or feel important without having to go somewhere that other people have deemed to be interesting or fun.

The man argued that excessive travel is a symptom of not liking where you live.

"I don't think there's anything cool about that," Berg admitted. "If you can't spend a month in the place where you live without losing your mind, maybe you shouldn't live there. If you're able to afford all these trips, and you're doing it because you need a break from your hometown that often, then just move."

Truthfully, there's nothing wrong with people taking vacations multiple times a year, and there's no evidence that claims that because they do, they dislike where they're from. Frankly, between the political climate and the current economy, taking vacations out of the country might be the only thing providing solace and happiness to many people.

In fact, Berg's thinking might actually be a symptom of the unhealthy work-life balance that is pervasive in U.S. work culture. According to Expedia's 24th Annual Vacation Deprivation Report, Americans take the fewest vacations globally, and they also receive the least time off. To make matters worse, they are unwilling to even take their full allotment of days because, according to the survey, they're "too busy" to take time off.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Mel Fish, vice president of Global Public Relations at Expedia noted, "Vacations are not a guilty pleasure, yet that's the way Americans have been treating time off for years now." He continued, “Guilt, hustle culture, and the stress of planning a trip are why 65% of Americans say they're 'vacation deprived,' the highest rate in over a decade of Expedia tracking it. With more than half of Americans not using all their PTO annually, despite getting the fewest amount of vacation days globally, we're clearly overdue for an overhaul when it comes to our relationship with vacation time.”

There should be no shame in frequent vacations.

Berg's thinking is skewed, but he's obviously not alone. The sad reality is that vacations should be celebrated, and everyone should be afforded the pleasure, but few have the time or resources to do so.

Considering that roughly 53% of Americans admit that they would have gone on a vacation in the past year had the cost been cheaper, people should be allowed to spend their money however they want. Not many people can afford to go on vacation, especially with the price of goods and necessities increasing.

Just because an individual chooses to spend their time traveling, seeing new places, and experiencing new cultures across the world doesn't mean they're unhappy. A person should be allowed to do the things that make them happy without facing backlash and criticism from others. Traveling and having new adventures is something everyone should be able to experience and enjoy, especially right now.

Berg received quite a mixed response on his video, with many people pointing out that there's rarely an underlying insecurity within people who decide to travel a lot. Instead, they genuinely enjoy making new memories either alone or with loved ones and friends.

