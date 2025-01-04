Woman Encourages Micro-Traveling For People Without The Time, Money, Or Resources To Take Extended Trips

In 2024, 73% of Americans said they were "in desperate need" of a vacation, yet 47% said they could not afford to travel.

Thankfully, content creator Taylor Sims insisted that budget constraints don't have to prevent you from vacationing entirely. Instead of luxury international trips and week-long getaways, she advocated for micro-traveling.

The woman encouraged micro-traveling for people without the time, money, or resources to take extended trips.

“I’m not gonna lie, one of my goals for the next year is to start taking more micro trips,” Sims shared in a TikTok. “Cause for me I was thinking that traveling wasn't possible because of work or, you know, just because of funds or whatever, but then I got to thinking about it.”

“I could literally fly to Cali, go eat some pizza on the beach, and then come right back home and will have had a blast just from staying out there a day,” she continued.

Sims urged views to use a day or two of PTO, book a cheap flight and inexpensive accommodations, and travel more in 2025.

Micro-trips don't have to be expensive or elaborate.

“I was looking up these tickets, y'all, and I'm like, man, tickets really cost less than a pair of shoes if you're just going somewhere for a day,” Sims said.

If you don't have a destination in mind, apps like Skyscanner allow travelers to find flights to the cheapest locations possible — just set the destination to "everywhere."

For example, if a traveler wanted to fly out of the Los Angeles International Airport in January and didn't care where they went, they could book round-trip travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, or Seattle, Washington for as low as $36. For $37, they could get to Phoenix, Arizona, and adding another buck could take them to San Francisco, California.

If the hypothetical traveler wanted to get out of the States, they could go to Canada and back for under $100, while $128 would take them to and from Puerto Rico.

As for accommodations, Sims noted that “there will come a time for luxury travel,” but for now, just get a small hotel room that you will sleep in. “Don't let it be too run down,” she added.

Sims herself has several micro-trips planned for 2025.

“Me personally, I wanna go to Texas ‘cause my friend having a baby. I wanna go see her,” she shared. “And then I wanna go to Chicago, just cause I [have] family in Chicago but I ain't never really been by myself as a full adult. And then I wanna go to Seattle. And then I wanna go to Cali.”

Commenters shared that they too are embracing this travel style.

"Microtraveling works because it allows you to use less time off work, that’s why I do it," one TikTok user wrote. "I have New York in January [and] Vegas in February so far."

"I went to NYC for the day and only spent $100," another commenter shared.

Clearly, traveling doesn't have to be overly expensive, especially if you stick to brief trips within the country like Sims plans to do this year.

