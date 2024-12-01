Man Says People Who Do This Common Thing Are Not Fit For A Relationship — ’The Strongest Indicator Of A Terrible Partner’

When it comes to relationships, some red flags are universal. Infidelity, lying, and controlling behavior are all obvious signs to run in the opposite direction.

However, one man on TikTok, @cberg24, said there is another "widely unknown" red flag to be aware of, and it's likely not something you would expect.

The man said anyone who constantly orders food delivery is unfit for a relationship.

"The number one red flag that I haven't heard anyone talk about is using DoorDash too much," he insisted.

"If you meet somebody and you're interested in them, and you find out they have a problem with DoorDashing their food constantly and they just can't stop ... they're probably insane."

The man said ordering takeout once in a while is nothing to be concerned with.

He clarified that he wasn't talking about someone who orders food once in a blue moon or when they don't have time to go to the grocery store. Rather, he was referring to a person who constantly orders food, despite having leftovers in the fridge or more than enough time to cook.

"This is the strongest indicator of a terrible partner," he claimed. "If the person is using DoorDash all the time and can't even just pick up the food, stay away."

He encouraged viewers to use this metric when they meet new people or go out on dates. If someone is addicted to food delivery apps, "stay away," he urged repeatedly.

Someone who constantly orders food from delivery apps may have poor financial planning and budgeting, which can strain a relationship. This addiction also demonstrates a potentially unattractive lack of self-control and discipline.

Several commenters admitted that their "DoorDash phase" occurred when they were at their lowest and not ready for a relationship, although others said that they just don't like cooking.

Many people have admitted to spending too much money on food delivery apps.

According to an August 2023 survey by LendingTree, on-demand delivery service users spend an average of $407 a month on these conveniences, a significant increase from $157 in 2021.

Forty-four percent admit to spending more than they can afford on these services.

Diego Thomazini | Shutterstock

Food delivery is particularly common among adults with children younger than 18, millennials, and Gen Zers. Men are also more likely to spend on delivery than women.

Despite the outsized costs, many in these demographics believe that the benefits of having food delivered outweigh the costs. Among delivery users, 43% say they most value not having to leave their homes. Meanwhile, 34% value saving time, and 15% value saving money.

Everyone is entitled to their red flags, and, for some, excessive food delivery is a big one. To others, it's a time and money saver.

To each their own.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.