Man Ridicules His Girlfriend For Walking Around Their House In A Shirt Without A Bra On

After an intense workout, a woman took a shower and changed into something more comfortable — a fleece shirt that she believed she would have the freedom to wear around the house. Unfortunately, she was proven wrong after her boyfriend demanded she put a bra on.

The woman’s boyfriend told her that he was 'uncomfortable' by her walking around the house in a shirt with no bra on underneath.

Sharing her story to the subreddit, r/relationship_advice, the 20-year-old woman revealed that she lives in a house with her 22-year-old brother and her 25-year-old boyfriend.

One day after coming home from the gym, the woman showered and put on a comfortable fleece. “It is completely opaque and comes down to my waist,” the woman wrote. However, her boyfriend was displeased with her attire.

“He got mad because he said he's uncomfortable with me wearing the shirt without a bra around the house,” the woman shared.

She, however, did not see an issue. "You literally cannot see anything even if I raise my arms up," the woman explained, adding that she told her boyfriend to simply “deal with it.”

“He then locked himself in one of our shared rooms and said he was trying to get over it, so l gave him his space and took a nap for a few hours,” she wrote.

But even after she gave him some space, her boyfriend was still fuming about her not wearing a bra in the comfort of her own home.

“I feel like he’s just being insecure because you literally cannot see anything,” the woman admitted before asking fellow Redditors how she should go about the situation.

Many commenters believed that the woman’s boyfriend was behaving irrationally.

"It's more than a little worrying that at 25, he's having such a bad reaction to you telling him to deal with his emotions," one Redditor wrote. "Men that feel the need to police what you are wearing are not worth your time and I think this is indicative of what you can expect in the future if you choose to stay with him.

“It’s YOUR house too. You can wear whatever you want,” another commenter wrote.

“Do not give in to his tantrum. Stop wearing bras entirely,” a third user suggested.

Other users noted that since the man does not know the discomfort of wearing a bra, he should have no say on whether or not his girlfriend chooses to wear one.

Women should never be bullied into dressing to please their partners.

Tradwife trends might tell you otherwise, but in the comfort of your own home and with the person you are supposed to feel most at ease with, your attire is and should be irrelevant.

Does that mean you should look like a slob at your anniversary dinner? Yes, and no. It depends on how you feel! As dress scholars Mary Ellen Roach and Joanne Eicher noted in a study from the '90s, how we dress is directly tied to our identity. We send out social cues with our clothing.

Perhaps donning a sharp pantsuit at work makes you feel ready to take on the world, while a slinky black dress makes you feel mysterious and attractive. The point is that everyone is entitled to dress in the style and in the clothes that they feel most comfortable in at that moment.

When you are in the comfort of your own home with no guests around, you are most certainly entitled to wear whatever clothing you desire (even if it may be no clothes at all). It is not up to your partner to dictate, no matter if they live with you or not.

