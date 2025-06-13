Man Finds Out He's Getting Fired After Boss Accidentally Announces It In The Company Group Chat

Getting fired is something none of us wants to face. It's a lot like a breakup, where the sadness and uncertainty can feel overwhelming. And whether we're getting broken up with or fired, a lot of us would probably prefer to be told to our face and not over text.

One employee, unfortunately, did not have this luxury when his boss accidentally spilled that he was getting fired through a group chat. He took to Reddit to tell the tale.

A man shared that he found out he was getting fired when his boss announced it in a company group chat.

The former employee explained that he unexpectedly received a message in a Microsoft Teams group chat that included himself, his boss, and another manager, which was definitely not meant for him to see. The message read, "Sorry for the late note — I plan to terminate [Reddit poster] on Monday. Unfortunate timing since tomorrow will be awkward if he shows up."

The boss was referring to the fact that the user had agreed to help out with the company's Christmas party, which was happening the following day. The man said he didn't typically go into the office on Fridays (the day the party was being held), but he wanted to make an extra effort and get some time to bond with his co-workers.

Following the party, he wrote, "I went straight home, drafted an email to HR, and thankfully managed to hold onto the job for another week while they tried to sort things out." However, he was fired shortly after due to a huge round of layoffs for the positions to be outsourced to India. He was frustrated that he had put in a lot of work to help the company automate some of their processes and clean up their databases, but luckily, he was able to find another job right away through a contracting agency.

Commenters were empathetic towards the man, even offering suggestions on how he could take advantage of the situation.

Many commenters believed that the company was just using him for his skills and knowledge, and planned on firing him all along. One user wrote, "It's truly sad that so many managers think this way. Squeeze every ounce of use out of employees, preferably having them automate part of their job, then toss them out as disrespectfully as possible."

Others warned to never trust anyone that you work with. Though this sounds a little extreme, it's true that some people are only focused on making money and gaining opportunities, and aren't afraid to throw others under the bus. Another user said, "You shouldn't trust the people you work with unless and until they actively demonstrate they're trustworthy."

Some advised the man to report the boss to HR or to demand a generous severance package. A third user claimed, "If you really want to [mess] with them, file an HR complaint alleging bullying by your boss and show the evidence. Won't be able to sack you while they process the complaint and you'll likely get moved departments."

Layoffs and job cuts are an unfortunate reality that millions of Americans are facing.

Layoffs are a common occurrence, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the month of April saw 1.8 million layoffs and discharges.

This number can be attributed to multiple factors. Downturns in the economy and recessions are often reflected in the number of layoffs each month. Shifts such as developments in technology, such as artificial intelligence, and outsourcing labor to other countries mean that less manual labor is needed, and many positions are eliminated.

Though career expert Laura Gassner Otting told U.S. News & World Report, "Unemployment remains relatively low, and many industries — like health care, green energy and skilled trades — are desperate for workers," there's no way to predict exactly what will happen. However, personal finance writer Jamela Adam shared that "Hiring and spending freezes, outsourcing, and an exodus of company executives are a few signs your company could be planning layoffs," and new employees are at a higher risk of being laid off when downsizing.

There's no denying that this man's job and his boss, for that matter, are toxic, but the fact remains that he will likely be fired regardless of how he proceeds. In this case, that might not be such a bad thing, however. The best way to move forward is to start the search for a new employer who will actually value him as a part of the company. Sometimes the best opportunities come as a result of the most difficult circumstances, and there's no doubt that he is dodging a bullet by being let go from this questionable employer.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.