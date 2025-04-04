IT Worker Fired After Refusing To Put Air In His Boss's Tires 'As A Friend'

Most people would agree that work-life balance is important, but what about the line between professional responsibilities and personal favors? One IT worker learned the hard way that standing your ground in the workplace sometimes means facing tough consequences.

The man took to Reddit after he was abruptly fired from his job after refusing to inflate his boss’s tires “as a friend.” Yes, you read that right. His boss asked him to do a personal favor that wasn’t part of his job description or part of the work process at all, and it led to the unraveling of a six-year professional relationship. Specifically, his boss asked him to put air in his car tires, which seems entirely like an abuse of power.

An IT worker said he was fired because he wouldn't put air in his boss's tires.

The drama began when the company’s owner asked the IT worker to take his personal car to the gas station to inflate its tires. On the surface, that may not seem like an unreasonable ask — if you were hired as a personal assistant. He wrote, "I reminded him — because this was not the first time something like this has happened — that I am not his personal assistant. So he fired me. I packed my [stuff] and left. Two minutes later he called me and asked to talk, so I turned around."

If you're thinking that the boss suddenly realized the error of his ways — think again. He actually doubled down with a guilt trip. The man explained, "We talked. He said he was asking me to do that as a friend, not as his personal assistant."

The IT worker pointed out to his boss that they weren't friends and this was beyond the scope of his employment.

Sure, co-workers can be friends, and bosses and employees can even be friends to a point, but as the IT worker pointed out, that wasn't the case in this scenario. He wrote, "I pointed out that we are not friends, we are employer/employee. We do not socialize, we do not call/text each other, we have not been invited to the others' house, etc."

In short, this was a classic example of a seemingly innocent request blurring the line between professional duties and personal favors. This wasn't a boss asking an employee to jump in and help with a project that wasn't part of his usual duties. This was a boss undervaluing both the company and the employee's time. The man went on to say, "He called me arrogant and started swearing. I got up and said, 'We're done here.' He then fired me (again). I almost asked him if he was firing me as a friend or as an employer."

In this case, the boss justified the request as a friendly favor. But as the worker rightly pointed out, they were not friends; they were employer and employee. The problem with these “friendly” requests is that they often come without any clear boundaries, and it can be hard to say no without fearing for your job. This man's experience is the perfect example of how a toxic boss can cross boundaries, and the waters are often murky when it comes to a solution.

In the long run, he is likely better off for not working with this toxic boss any longer, but not everyone has the same luxury to risk their job over running a personal errand. There may have been other solutions that would have softened their interaction. Psychotherapist Israa Nasir, MHC-LP, explained to purewow, “You can’t change your boss, but you can manage your reactions, maintain professionalism, and focus on doing your best work.” Even more important than that, Nasir noted that documenting these interactions can be essential. She said, “This will help you stay grounded in what occurred and the facts when issues inevitably come to the surface.” She added, “If possible, and if you feel safe, bring concerns to HR or a higher authority. But be strategic—some workplaces protect toxic leaders.”

Regardless of your job description, boundaries are essential when it comes to a healthy workplace dynamic.

The moral of this story is clear: Boundaries are essential when it comes to job satisfaction. While workplace camaraderie can foster a positive environment, personal favors should remain just that — personal. It’s easy to feel compelled to comply with your boss’s requests, especially if they’re dressed up as friendly gestures. But it’s essential to recognize the line between professional responsibilities and personal errands.

Setting clear boundaries not only protects your time but also ensures that you maintain a sense of respect and dignity in your role. Within those boundaries is learning how to say "no" to people in positions of authority without putting your head on the chopping block. Nicole Smith, an Editorial Director at Harvard Business Review, told the outlet, "If saying 'no' will lead to a more efficient, balanced, and successful version of both you and your work, it’s probably the right answer. As with most conversations at work, it’s best to be transparent about what you notice, feel, and believe."

She went on to say, "I suggest using phrases like, 'I wouldn’t feel comfortable doing this because…(state your reason),' or 'With my current workload, I won’t be able finish this task within the time you’ll need.' Sharing your logic with your boss will help frame you as a thoughtful, responsible, honest, and reasonable colleague."

Ultimately, respecting your own boundaries paves the way for healthier work relationships and long-term career growth. So, next time you’re asked to do something outside your job description, remember, you have the right to say no.

