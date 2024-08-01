Man Can't Forgive His Mother After Finding Out She Stole Part Of His Inheritance From His Grandparents

After grieving the loss of his grandparents for several years, a 28-year-old man discovered his inheritance paperwork in his mother’s attic and came to an upsetting realization.

A 28-year-old man found out his mother stole part of his inheritance left to him by his grandparents.

“My grandparents were really great people,” he shared in his Reddit post. “They worked hard all their lives and saved a lot of money. They weren’t rich, but they managed to save enough to leave some money for me and my siblings (30F and 25M) when they passed away five years ago.”

“My mom was the executor of the will. Not long after my grandparents died, she told us some unexpected debts and expenses needed to be paid off first," he continued. "We trusted her, she’s our mom after all, and we didn’t really question her too much because we were grieving.”

However, his trust was recently revealed to have been misplaced when he stumbled across the inheritance paperwork while helping his parents clean out their attic.

“I found some old documents that showed the actual amount of the inheritance. It stated that me and my siblings will get the money split equally,” he said, adding that the inheritance was, “way more than what my mom told us.”

After the initial shock, anger, and confusion quickly set in as the man realized his mother not only lied to him and his siblings but stole the money from under their feet.

"Over the years, I noticed my mom’s lifestyle got way better. She paid off her mortgage, bought a new car, and went on some fancy vacations," he added. "I thought maybe she came into some money or got really good at managing her finances."

After learning about his mother's deceitful actions, the man decided to confront her about his discovery.

While he expected the worst outcome of his confrontation to be an admission of stealing the money, their conversation quickly turned out to be “the biggest betrayal” he’d ever experienced.

Not only was his mom secretive about the true inheritance amount, but she also lied about paying off her parents’ debts, using the money selfishly to pay off her own.

BearFotos | Shutterstock

“I’m devastated. It’s not just about the money. It’s the lying, the breach of trust, and the fact that she put herself first," he wrote. "My siblings have been more forgiving … they think I’m being too harsh and that holding onto this anger will only hurt me. But I just can't let it go.”

Betrayed by his mother’s dishonesty and complete disregard for her children's financial futures, he was unwilling to forgive and forget.

"Every time I think about it, I get so angry and feel betrayed. It’s messed up my relationship with her to the point where I haven’t talked to her since the confrontation," he said. "My siblings think I’m overreacting, but I can’t shake this feeling of betrayal."

Commenters sympathized with the man, agreeing that his mom broke his trust — maybe irreparably.

While inheritance experts suggest legal counsel could rectify the “illegal” mishandling his mother had with his grandparent’s money, most comments under the post agreed that their relationship is too far gone.

“You clearly can’t trust your mother,” one user honestly wrote. “I don’t know if I’d even call her selfish … just purely entitled.”

“Don’t let your father off the hook either,” another commenter added. “He clearly knew about this, too. She didn’t just pay off the mortgage with monopoly money.”

At the end of the day, the inheritance issues could likely be solved with legal counsel, but this family’s dynamic will never be the same. With broken trust, pure manipulation, and dishonesty — it’s clear that money was overtly prioritized over this woman’s relationship with her son.

At the very least, a discussion about taking a loan out of the inheritance for necessary bills would’ve been appropriate. Stealing it from your children and then lying about it, however, is despicable.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.