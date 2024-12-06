Man Argues All Food Including Chicken Wings Should Be Eaten With A Knife And Fork — 'Most People Don't Wash Their Hands'

Chicken wings are a staple appetizer at most bars and restaurants. A beloved finger food akin to nachos, the biggest debate wings usually cause is which is better, flats or drums — until now.

In the West, there is a general consensus on the foods that should be eaten with your hands: sandwiches, chicken wings, and pizza. However, one man made the argument that all food should be eaten with a fork and knife, including wings.

In the subreddit reserved for unpopular opinions, a man claimed that eating food with your hands is unacceptable and all food should be eaten using utensils.

A man insisted that all food should be eaten with a knife and fork.

The unnamed Redditor didn't mince words in his assertion that eating foods with your hands is just plain gross. He was confused as to how anyone could consider otherwise being that most people don't wash their hands before eating (a rather broad generalization).

It was clear he finds the entire practice rather appalling.

The man couldn't comprehend why anyone would want to partake in such a messy process.

Dumbfounded the man wrote, "I eat everything with a knife and fork to avoid juicing up my digits, yes that includes pizza, burgers, and most importantly chicken wings."

Okay, he does have a point, but to be fair, some eaters are messier than others. Not everyone is licking their fingers and making a mess. A burger with a fork and knife? That's too much.

He went as far as to say that eating chicken wings with utensils is much more satisfying because of what he described as the "stab and suck technique."

"If you stab in the center, you can suck around the edges which leaves one bit of meat in the center with your fork still in it," he explained.

"All you then have to do [is] push your knife down on the bones, and pull the fork out, thus extracting the remaining meat. It's brilliant!!"

Outside the West, eating with your hands is a common practice.

Eating with your hands is a routine part of mealtimes all over the world, including in Africa, South and Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

It's western countries such as America that have frowned upon the mere thought of placing your fingers on the food that will enter your mouth.

Certain exceptions have been made clear as they are denoted as "finger foods," which are those most often served at social events and can be eaten in one or two bites, such as stuffed mushrooms or mini cheese balls. Other socially acceptable foods include the aforementioned pizza and, much to the original poster's distress, chicken wings.

While his concern for cleanliness regarding hand washing was warranted, his assumption that most people don't do it was not. In areas where eating with your hands is the norm, there is an emphasis on handwashing before eating.

Sadly, the man was right about Americans and their handwashing habits.

His disgust at the prospect of eating with hands may have something to do with a rather disturbing statistic on handwashing before eating in America.

According to a 2021 Puronics survey, only 42% of Americans said they always wash their hands before eating even though 68% agreed it is important to do so.

One would think the lessons of the pandemic stuck, but a USDA study from 2023 found that Americans failed to wash their hands properly when preparing and handling food ... wait for it ... 97% of the time. That means even if you wash your hands thoroughly before eating, the person you are sharing that plate of nachos with likely didn't.

Eating with your hands is normal, but it is a practice that must be paired with a habit of proper handwashing.

There is no shame in eating with your hands (as someone who eats with their hands on a regular basis, I encourage it), but you must be sure to practice proper cleanliness.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) recommends washing your hands with soap and water before and after eating for 20 seconds each time.

It's important to properly lather and scrub your hands to ensure they are thoroughly cleaned and are free of germs.

Now, next time you're eating with your hands, remember it's actually a pretty common practice, and enjoy your meal! Just remember to wash your hands before you do, and maybe skip sharing appetizers with your friends.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.