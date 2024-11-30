Woman Refuses To Ever Cook Again After Her Boyfriend Creates A PowerPoint Presentation To 'Critique' Her Cooking

When it comes to cooking, like so many other things, it's all subjective. One person's bland is another person's spicy, and pretty much everyone has a different definition of "enough" garlic.

Some people, of course, just aren't good cooks, full stop. Still, no matter what, criticizing someone's cooking is… well, pretty much downright mean unless they've asked for your honest input. It's a sensitive subject! And one woman's boyfriend could not possibly have gone about it more wrongly.

A woman is furious after her boyfriend created a PowerPoint presentation to critique her cooking.

Eugh, buoy… get a hotel room, buddy, because I'm not sure there's any coming back from this one.

The woman shared in her Reddit post that she and her boyfriend have been together for two years and that she handles almost all of the cooking.

For one thing, she just loves to cook. But it's also because her boyfriend "claims he can’t 'even boil water' without setting off the smoke alarm." Which really, REALLY should've been his cue to simply shut up about her cooking forevermore. But that is emphatically NOT what he chose to do.

Her boyfriend made slides about how she uses too much garlic and not enough salt, claiming it was all a joke.

On a recent night, they were eating dinner after she'd cooked one of their favorite meals when suddenly, he got a funny grin on his face.

"He then says, 'You know, I’ve been taking notes,'" she wrote in her post. "I laughed, thinking he was joking, but then he said, 'No, really. I made a presentation.'"

A presentation about how wonderful it is that she cooks for him for free because he "can't boil water," right? Incorrect! It was a presentation titled "Improving Our Home Dining Experience."

"I still thought it was a joke until he got up, connected his laptop to the TV, and opened a PowerPoint," she admitted. "I was in disbelief as he went slide by slide critiquing my dishes: 'Slide 1: Too Much Garlic,' 'Slide 2: Pasta Consistency,' 'Slide 3: More Salt, Less Sass.'"

As if that wasn't bad enough, the final slide was a photo of exacting celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay facepalming with a caption saying that this is "what he'd think" of her cooking skills. It went over about as well as you'd expect.

She was rightfully furious and refused to cook for him anymore.

The woman wrote that she was "stunned" and said what most of you are probably screaming at your screens right now: "I told him if he had such detailed opinions, he should cook himself." Which is far kinder than I would have been.

Of course, he immediately started stammering that it was a joke and "all in good fun," but she was not amused. "Now he’s been living off cereal and takeout" because she's refused to ever cook for him again and has been "sulking, saying I’m overreacting and 'ruining the joke'" on top of it.

Oh! Oh, your joke is ruined?! Oh no, what should we do?! Should we hold a funeral for it? Should we call a grief counselor for guidance? Man, if you don't shut the entire [redacted] up, I swear to God.

Truly who does this?! Granted, there are plenty of people who probably would have laughed along, but part of these kinds of "jokes" is reading the room — and if the butt of the joke isn't laughing, you've misstepped and an apology is in order. Pretty simple!

Here's the real crux of this thing: Bro can't even boil water! Never in all my days has it ever occurred to me to make a PowerPoint about, I don't know, how Beyoncé might improve the execution of her choreography while I'm over here unable to even do the white boy shuffle!

That's a bad example because Beyoncé is perfect in every way, and there would be nothing to critique, but the point is I'm not about to give notes to someone who can not only dance but can do so atop a glittering silver horse made of disco-ball mirrors! I'm gonna just sit there and be grateful I was permitted to enjoy the show in the first place.

Or, in the immortal words of Tiffany "New York" Pollard, "You should have just sat there and ate your food," because, as a commenter on Reddit pointed out, "if he had the time to make a PowerPoint, he has time to learn to cook."

Perhaps he can order a sandwich from Jimmy John's on DoorDash, cue up a few episodes of Gordon Ramsay's show, and start making a PowerPoint presentation full of all the cooking skills he has learned. Because it seems unlikely his girlfriend is ever taking over dinner duty again any time soon. And who can blame her?

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.