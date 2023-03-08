Why Pizza Is Actually A Healthier Breakfast Than Cereal

Feeding your kids a healthy breakfast is just as simple as ordering a pizza. Nutritionist Chelsey Amer told The Daily Meal that a slice of pizza has nearly the same amount of calories as a bowl of cereal and milk. “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” said Amer.

So is it true, that pizza is actually a healthier breakfast than cereal?

Well, not exactly. While she isn’t saying that pizza is healthy, she does think it’s a healthier option compared to eating cereal, especially the sugary kinds. Plus, she believes it is a well-balanced breakfast compared to the ingredients inside most cereal boxes. She added: “Pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.” Isn't that wonderful? Now little Tommy will have the energy to play with you all day.

Protein always seems to be a hot topic when it comes to nutrition, and many people worry about getting enough. According to Health.com, we should eat .36 grams of protein per pound of body weight. For the average woman, that equals about 46 grams a day.

And, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one slice of frozen cheese pizza packs in about 8.4 grams of protein. If pizza packs in the protein, why not serve it up in the AM? Life gets busy and it’s hard to always give the kids something healthy before they’re off to school. Heating up that leftover pizza wouldn't be the worst idea. I'm sure they would think it would be the best day ever.

While sugary cereals often cause crashes throughout the day, pizza can keep you stabilized.

Plus, you have the opportunity to add healthy toppings like vegetables to get even more nutrients. And meat is always a good source of protein, so make sure your kid gets that meat lover's pizza!

Pizza may be a solid source of protein, but don't go considering it a healthy food just yet. In fact, the sodium and cholesterol in the oil and cheese can increase blood cholesterol levels. High blood cholesterol levels can lead to high blood pressure and risks of heart disease.

Eating pizza for breakfast has long been associated with hungover mornings, jobless video gamers, and people with no knowledge of nutritional health. But, it turns out that it’s much healthier than what most parents give their kids for breakfast. So, have your pizza, and eat it for breakfast too.

Shannon Ullman is a writer who focuses on travel and adventure, women's health, pop culture, and relationships. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, MSN, and Matador Network.