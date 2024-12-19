Man Admits He Did 'Everything Right' In Life But Still Finds Himself Struggling — 'Why Did I Work So Hard If This Is My Life?'

With the current state of the world, it can be hard to find happiness and joy in the small moments of life. Worrying about the future and seeing all of the data and information about the number of people struggling to make ends meet, it's easy to fall into an existential pit about the growing issues happening all around us.

Such was the case for one man on Reddit, who claimed that despite doing everything he was supposed to do in life, he was still struggling to find satisfaction, especially when it came to the stress at his job.

A man shared that he still struggles despite doing 'everything right' in life.

In his Reddit post, he explained that he went to college and graduated cum laude, went back to get his master's, spent countless sleepless nights studying to earn his degrees, and even sacrificed going out to parties with friends just to get through those college years. He spent days alone and felt that all his hard work and isolation would be worth it once he was finished.

The man thought that his quality of life would improve once he started working, but he only felt worse.

"I thought on the other side it would pay off and be better," he shared. "Well after 2 years on the 'other side,' I’m slaving for a paycheck that’s never enough, living the same day Monday-Friday, feeling drained 24/7. I can’t fully enjoy my hobbies during [my] free time."

He claimed that the "Sunday Scaries," which is that feeling of dread as the weekend comes to a close, affects him rather often. In fact, a common sign of poor work-life balance is constantly suffering from Sunday Scaries, and if anyone finds themselves filled with anxiety and panic on Sunday night, they should probably reevaluate the amount of energy they're putting into their job because it might be too much and their personal life could be suffering.

Unfortunately, the traditional trajectory of going to college and essentially doing everything right is no longer enough. Once upon a time, earning a college degree meant you were set for life.

A lot of us grew up expecting college to be the stepping stone to adulthood, and a lot of young adults are learning the hard way that it's not.

The New York Times recently reported, from government data, that for recent college graduates, ages 22 to 27, rates of unemployment and underemployment (defined as the share of graduates working in jobs that typically do not require a college degree) have risen slightly since 2023.

It's becoming increasingly hard for college grads to find employment.

As of March 2024, hiring on LinkedIn was down compared to the prior year in each of the 20 industries measured, including education, construction, and healthcare. A National Association of Colleges and Employers survey of 226 employers across several industries conducted this past spring found that employers collectively planned to hire nearly 6% fewer new college graduates than they did the previous year.

It's equally frustrating considering hiring managers refuse to even consider young adults for jobs, especially Gen Zers. The reasons range from Gen Zers being "lazy" to being entitled to certain expectations, which are usually wanting to earn a livable wage, and desirable benefits, including adequate paid time off and better work-life balance.

The generalization of Gen Z has limited their opportunities in the workforce, despite that many of the things they expect from their employers aren't outlandish in the slightest, but rather the bare minimum. And yet, employers are refusing to do even that which is rather telling.

The man confessed that he's simply 'surviving' at this point in his life.

"Forget about dating, I’m surviving at this point. [I've] had 2 mental breakdowns and have screamed in my car several times driving to work from the stress and mundanity of it all," he continued. "What was it all for? Why did I work so hard if this is my life? Existential crisis? I’m very lost."

Unfortunately, he joins a large majority of Americans who feel just as hopeless. A 2023 survey by the Pew Research Center found at least two-thirds of Americans believe that by 2050, America will become economically weaker, less important in the world, and more politically divided.

A 2023 Wall Street Journal-NORC survey found that nearly 80% of Americans do not expect life for their children’s generation to be better than it has been for their own generation.

Despite how terrifying the future may seem, feelings of isolation, hopelessness, and defeat shouldn't be leading anyone's life. It's hard to feel any semblance of hope when every inch of the internet, especially social media, is filled with pessimistic news.

It's why, now more than ever, we need to lean on the people in our lives a bit more and nurture the importance of community.

Because the truth of the matter is we can't expect to be happy on our own, and that's okay. Whether it's attending therapy or some sort of counseling, finding that balance before you plunge into complete burnout is vital. Take some time to recenter yourself and discover things that make you happy, even if that means having to change career paths, employer, or even just your overall approach to work and life.

