Woman Proposes Requiring Insurance Policies For Gun Ownership — ‘If I Gotta Insure My Honda Civic, You Gotta Insure Your Gun’

Gun ownership and gun control are often hot topics, especially when mass shootings have become almost commonplace. Whether it's school shootings or the steady increase of people who've been victims of some sort of gun violence, we can all agree that something needs to change in America when it comes to the safety of being able to go out in public without worrying if someone has a gun.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Ryann proposed an idea that could potentially help with the problem of how easy and accessible it is to buy a gun, especially an assault rifle or automatic weapon. She claimed that if lawmakers and politicians required insurance for gun ownership, it would decrease the accessibility of firearms.

Advertisement

She proposed that people should be required to have insurance policies to be gun owners.

"Call me radical, but I think guns should start to have insurance policies," Ryann declared. "If I've gotta insure my Honda Civic, you need to insure your gun. As with anything valuable in this life, your health, your phone, your house, your car — you insure it."

Advertisement

She explained that if a person's gun is valuable to them, then it shouldn't be a problem to get insurance on it. If you can't afford gun insurance, then you shouldn't be allowed to own or carry a firearm in public.

If something happens and someone misuses their gun, then the insurance provider is liable and has to pay for the damages and other associated costs.

"If you're at my house and you fall off my roof, that's on my insurance policy," Ryann continued. "If you play with my gun and you shoot somebody, that's on my gun insurance policy, right? I'm just saying, and I don't say this often, but I think the insurance companies need to get involved."

She claimed that if this were to actually become a thing, and you're out in public with a gun that doesn't have insurance on it, the police are allowed to take it from you.

Advertisement

Just like if you're driving a car that doesn't have insurance and you get into a bad wreck or are involved in any other kind of vehicular debacle.

Ryan Lane | Canva Pro

Advertisement

While this could be a solid solution to the staggering increase in gun violence and mass shootings, on top of a proposed insurance policy, lawmakers should also work to create stricter gun laws.

A person shouldn't be able to go to a gun store and purchase an AR-15 with a swipe of their card and a flash of their ID. It should be an extensive process because, frankly, it's disheartening that, as of September, there have been 45 school shootings.

A majority of US citizens are in favor of stricter gun laws that protect our safety and well-being.

According to Gallup, Americans’ opinions on gun laws find a majority continuing to favor strengthening those laws. Fifty-six percent of U.S. adults say gun laws should be stricter, while 31% believe they should be kept as they are now, and 12% favor less strict gun laws.

Americans have consistently favored stricter gun laws since 2015, with notable spikes in that view after prominent shootings such as in Uvalde and Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

Advertisement

Similarly, a national poll of America’s 18- to 29-year-olds by Harvard’s Institute of Politics (IOP), found that 70 percent of young Americans likely to vote in the upcoming midterms believe that gun control laws in the United States should be more strict.

Harvard IOP polling also found a 17-point increase in the number of young Americans who support a ban on assault weapons.

The fact of the matter is that people shouldn't be afraid to send their kids to school, sit in a movie theater, get on the train, or just take a walk through a park because the fear of being victims in the next mass shooting is too crippling.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.