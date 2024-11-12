Husband ‘Freaking Out’ That His Wife Is Pregnant When The World Seems Like It’s ‘On The Verge Of Collapse’

Given the state of the country, and the world at large, many people are feeling a sense of anxiety and nihilism about the future.

Everything is expensive, buying a home seems like a pipe dream, schools aren't safe, and the political landscape is more divisive than ever. It's truly no wonder why young people like this dad-to-be are fearful about bringing children into the world.

In Slate's parenting advice column, this soon-to-be dad shared that his wife is pregnant with their first child, and he is overwhelmed with concern.

The dad-to-be is concerned about bringing a child into a world where everything feels like it's 'on the verge of collapse.'

"How do I stay calm when the country feels like it’s on the verge of collapse?" he questioned. "Everything seems unstable and the place where I’m going to be raising my child will look radically different from the place where I grew up."

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

He's far from the only person feeling a sense of apprehension about bringing a child into this world. Even the columnist Shannon Palus admitted that she too has the same concerns.

A growing number of Americans are refusing to have children.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the U.S. fertility rate fell to a record low of around 1.6 births per woman in 2023.

Part of this is due to the current state of the economy. Daycare and preschool prices spiked by about 263% between 1991 and 2024, according to a KPMG analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The total estimated cost to raise a child in 2023 from birth to age 18 is over $330,000, according to a Northwestern Mutual analysis.

A 2024 Pew Research Center survey found that of those under the age of 50 who do not plan to have kids, 36% blame affordability.

However, financial concerns aren't the only reason — or even the top reason — why people are choosing not to have kids.

A large percentage say they simply do not want kids and would prefer to focus on other things, like their careers, interests, and hobbies. They are content finding a sense of fulfillment in something other than parenthood.

Yet, much to the dad-to-be's point, many others are choosing not to have children due to concerns about the current state of the world and the effects of climate change. Following the 2024 election and the loss of reproductive rights, many women are even more fearful about getting pregnant and bringing a child into this world.

Olena Yakobchuk | Shutterstock

Despite people's valid concerns about the state of the world, we should still have hope.

Sure, the world is quickly burning due to climate change, the political landscape is extremely disappointing, and the Middle East seems to be on the brink of another world war.

Our society is still filled with injustices and inequality; the rainforests, glaciers, and animals are being decimated, and school shootings are far too frequent.

Many people have lost faith in humanity and how we treat one another, but we've also had these issues, or something similar, in almost every generation.

It can be scary to think about bringing a new life into a world in which so much work needs to be done. However, if you let that fear and panic dictate your life, then you're robbing yourself of experiencing all that life has to offer.

Whether you have a child or not is a personal decision, but you shouldn't let the overwhelming anxieties of the world decide for you. You can still create a community of joy, love, care, and compassion regardless.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.