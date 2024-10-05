Unemployed 'Creative' Gen Z Woman With 2 Degrees Says It’s Unfair To Force People To Pursue Jobs They Won’t Like Just To Make Money

When deciding what to study in college, some people feel pressured to select a degree in an industry that they know will guarantee employment and stable income. Others choose to pursue a creative passion, despite the precarious job market and financial challenges that may await them.

Both options are valid, as one Gen Z woman passionately pointed out.

The unemployed Gen Z 'creative' with two degrees said it’s unfair to force people to pursue jobs they won’t like just to make money.

"I have two bachelor’s degrees, but I'm currently unemployed, and I'm trying to find a job, and I'm not able to find a job," Brittany Hotte admitted in a TikTok. Despite having degrees in graphic design and sociology, experience, and a "good resume," the 28-year-old woman shared that she is struggling to find a good-paying position.

In response, a TikTok user left a comment claiming, “You just have the wrong degrees. You should’ve gone into [the] medical field or something in STEM. Only jobs that truly matter in the future.”

The medical and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) industries require individuals to adopt a complex understanding of science and math — something not everyone is capable of or has a desire to do.

Hotte filmed a reaction to this comment, arguing that no one should limit themselves to the jobs society believes are worth pursuing, simply because of the financial success they can gain from them.

“That’s not how my brain operates. I’m a creative person,” Hotte said. “You shouldn't be forced to go into something that you’re not good at … and you’re not going to like. That’s not fair.”

Of course, anyone who feels drawn to pursuing the medical and STEM fields most definitely should follow their passion — they are undoubtedly necessary to society. However, not everyone is well-suited to them. Individuals should choose the career field that aligns best with their unique skills and interests.

Pursuing a career in the medical or STEM industries also doesn’t guarantee instant success, especially in the current job market.

“Having degrees in those fields [doesn't] help anyway. It took me 3 years to find a job with my [computer science] degree, and it's technically just an internship,” one commenter wrote. “The job market as a WHOLE is deeply flawed [right now].”

Creative degrees are also valuable.

Many commenters argued that countless career paths outside of STEM are essential to our culture and livelihood.

“A future world without arts isn’t a world worth having," one user wrote, "and I say that as someone [who] works in STEM."

Cast Of Thousands | Shutterstock

"People are too comfortable devaluing creative fields when so much depends on them," another commenter added.

“Creative degrees are not worthless,” Hotte affirmed. “Stop telling people to go into the medical field or the STEM field when that’s not what they want to do.”

The skills we gain from college can be applied to various opportunities and fields.

No one can truly pursue a right or wrong degree, and they all have their benefits. The skills and knowledge you gain from a college education are often not exclusive to one specific career path. Rather, you can apply these skills to various roles and even industries.

It may be increasingly difficult to secure a job in today’s job market, but this has less to do with an individual’s specific degree and more to do with the economy.

As a creative myself, I studied journalism in college and have certainly experienced fear surrounding the stability of a writing profession. However, I didn’t let that stop me from following my passion and trusting in my versatile skills. Measuring success by the level of passion I feel for my work, I can argue that I am on the right track.

In essence, everyone’s mind operates differently. We each have our own unique set of skills, qualities, and passions, and we shouldn't let society dictate what is worth studying and what isn’t.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.