The Rare Type Of Honey That Makes You Hallucinate... And Could Kill You

People use all kinds of methods to escape reality. Hallucinogens such as LSD, PCP, cannabis, ecstasy, and mushrooms have long been used to help people detach from the realities of life.

But using hallucinogenic drugs can be dangerous, resulting in symptoms like loss of appetite, dry mouth, insomnia, and dehydration from excessive sweating.

One hallucinogen you may not have heard of yet is "mad honey," a dark red substance known as deli bal in Turkey.

What is mad honey?

There are various types of honey in the world, but mad honey is a hallucinogenic honey produced by bees that eat certain species of the rhododendron plant, primarily found in the Black Sea region.

Mad honey is different from every other type of honey because of its reddish color, slightly bitter taste, and its physiological effects.

The side effects of mad honey are caused by the plants the bees feed on. Rhododendrons contain neurotoxic compounds called grayanotoxins which, when ingested, get into the bees’ honey.

To harvest mad honey, you would have to travel to Turkey, where poisonous rhododendrons are plentiful. It makes up a small percentage of honey production along the Black Sea, but has a strong following among the Turkish people.

But this isn't some new phenomenon; in fact, mad honey has been around for a long time.

According to Texas A&M University Professor of Anthropology, Vaughn Bryant, one of the earliest reports of mad honey date back back as far as 401 B.C.!

The report says that Greek army ate mad honey and fell ill but recovered. In another historical reference, a Roman army was chasing a Persian army led by King Mithridates during the war, and were tricked into eating the substance.

This resulted in disorientation and enabled the Persians to kill over 1,000 Roman soldiers. In that case, the potent liquid was used to disarm the enemy.

Benefits of Mad Honey

In the 1700s, mad honey was traded to Europe and infused into alcohol for a more intense high. But there are plenty of other benefits that come from consuming mad honey.

Over the years, mad honey has been used to treat medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, flu, arthritis, sexual dysfunction, and a variety of diseases that impact the stomach.

In addition, mad honey has historically been used as an aphrodisiac to help people relax and a treatment for anxiety.

Like any other honey, recent research has shown that honey, in general, could have medicinal properties that include anti-tumor, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and offer cardio protection.

As we learned with the Persian army, mad honey can also be used as a bioweapon to render opponents sick and helpless!

Side Effects of Mad Honey

When it comes to mad honey, the risks far outweigh the rewards.

The grayanotoxins from the plants bees eat bind to sodium ions in your cell membranes, preventing them from closing.

The effects of mad honey consumption can be detrimental. Dangerously low blood pressure, increased sweating, blurred vision, excessive salivation, and nausea are just a few symptoms that can afflict you.

Does mad honey make you hallucinate?

When eaten, mad honey can definitely bring on hallucinations. It causes lightheadedness and feelings of euphoria as well.

Its intoxicating effects are one of the primary reasons the thick liquid is consumed. People are aware of the impact and take a calculated risk to experience the hallucinogenic properties.

Can mad honey kill you?

Consuming too much can make you very sick, but you likely won't die.

Symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and seizure can be fatal; however, there have been no fatalities reported from mad honey in recent times.

The symptoms are life-threatening, but the prognosis for those experiencing mad honey intoxication or poisoning is very good.

