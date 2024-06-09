The Long Table: A Radical Restaurant Where You Pay What You Want

There is a kitchen and bar, and the complex also hosts other enterprises including a furniture restoration business and a cycle repair shop in other parts of the mill.

Photos by author

Stroud is something of a center for alternative and radical living, an area where The Green Party has its strongest support: the local council is run by a Labour/Green Party coalition.

The ingredients for the food and drinks served at The Long Table are sourced as locally as possible and from ethical suppliers. Some of the ingredients are taken from food waste, produce that retailers would throw out due to imperfections or approaching sell-by dates. The staff are paid a living wage, and there are over twenty employed by the project.

One of the founders says of the project:

“We’re all about radical hospitality…something we’d love you to experience. Because amazing things happen when we eat together. Every hot meal served is pay-as-you-can, so our food is accessible to everyone, regardless of means. It’s not about charity — it’s about dignity, equality, and a community supporting neighbors who need a little help. It’s about creating a space where everyone is welcome to feast, talk, laugh, and find a place.”

At The Long Table, community and great food sit side by side. Whoever you are, whatever your story, pull up a chair and join us as we evolve the very notion of what a restaurant can be. “What if everyone in our community had access to great food and people to eat it with?”

This is the big question we’re here to answer. It’s our guiding light. In a society beset by poor nutrition and social isolation, The Long Table has become a beacon of hope and togetherness since we started in 2018. We’re not just a restaurant, we are a movement. A gathering place where every meal is an opportunity for meaningful connection, to be the change, building community. Come take your seat at the table and have a taste of a hopeful future.”

The event I attended included a band. Being of, ahem, slightly advanced years, I find loud music difficult, since I can no longer hear what people are saying, but overall it was still a novel and enjoyable experience, and worthwhile to visit the project and get an insight into what it is trying to achieve. My brother was there to support a new work colleague who was the drummer.

The food was delicious, a choice of some spiced fried potatoes with spinach and seeds, or German dumplings, all vegetarian or vegan. We both paid a tenner which seemed a fair price for the meal. I would have paid more but am still feeling my way in the world of retirement and self-employment.

The idea of paying what you can afford is a novel one, clearly open to abuse, but places responsibility on the diner and creates a sense of community, something many may want to support in these days of individualism and encouragement to take as much as we can for as little as possible.

In sharp contrast to the generosity and public-spirited ethos of The Long Table, I was reminded of some recent awful cases of diners elsewhere caught for doing a “dine and dash”, sometimes serial offenders, which have been in the news recently.

It seems as though societies only function well up to a certain size, above which sanctions against greed and selfish behavior fail to operate effectively.