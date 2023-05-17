By Holly Dresson

A confident woman is a sexy woman and who wouldn’t want to date, or be married to a sexy woman? Well, gentlemen, let me tell you can help a lady’s confidence, or you can crush it with the good times she has planned for you, in a second.

I want to share the top seven things men need to know about women’s self-confidence. It will help you build it up and avoid those little mistakes that are confidence killers.

Here are 7 little things we wish men would do to boost our confidence:

1. Don't tease her

We aren’t in elementary school anymore where showing affection and getting women’s attention was through teasing. Teasing them and poking is NOT what we want. Foreplay is necessary.

2. Compliment her genuinely

Women want to be complimented, even if it is as simple as saying, “You look beautiful today.” If you find yourself stumbling over words, that is a sign. Simple and sweet is always best.

3. Encourage her style — and comfort

Most women don’t dress for men. We dress how we feel comfortable.

Have you ever noticed when women try clothes on they check to see how their behind looks as well as the top half? It is what is in our minds that matters. And it’s up to you to continue to encourage us.

It takes women quite a while in their lives to feel comfortable with themselves. Once we understand this, we own it. Depending on the woman when she asks, “How does this look on me?” be sure to choose your answers wisely.

4. Give her time to grow and support her while she does

When you meet a woman that is evolving, be sure to hold on tight. She will surely take you for a ride. This sky is limitless. Remember watered plants grow the quickest and the tallest.

5. Let her be herself

If you are not comfortable with the way your lady is presenting herself to the world, talk to her. Communicating is key.

6. Turn off the television every once in a while and focus on each other

Can you turn the television off every once in a while? What we have to offer you is much more than a television show. It can if you let it, be life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

7. Love her the way she wants to be loved, not the way that you think she should be

I’m sure you can agree there is a difference between a girl and a woman. The girl will allow you to figure it out on your own. The woman will show you exactly what needs to be done.

If you follow all of the above, you will have a sexy, confident partner who will be sure to not only keep you on your toes but will take care of you and your needs too.

Holly Dresson writes poetry, articles, and books on mental health. She has been a multi-state speaker since 2018, and she has been on over 100 stages throughout the United States speaking on the topics of self-love, mental health, personal development, and parental equality.