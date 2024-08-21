In life, there are hundreds of thousands of questions that no one can answer — these deep questions about life float through conversations with people, offering up the best ideas they can come up with as a solution, but the questions can never truly be answered.

Good for any conversation starter — especially when you're on a date and looking for something to talk about — these mysteries about life and philosophical questions are the perfect way to break the silence.

That's not all you can talk about. Time Magazine reports that, for example, it's better to talk about your travels, rather than any movies you've seen. It's also in how you talk. You should add to what they say, and then redirect the conversation back to them.

It can be fun to talk about interesting questions about life, but it can also get frustrating because there’s no real answer. One thing’s for sure though, these conversation topics can provide endless hours of connection with other people.

Here are 40 of life's most interesting questions that will make you rethink everything:

1. What is the meaning of life?

2. Is there a way to truly be happy?

3. Is humanity headed in the right or wrong direction?

4. Does your name influence the person you become or what you are like?

5. What is the biggest waste of human potential?

6. Does fate exist, and if so, do we have free will?

7. If humanity were put on trial by an advanced race of aliens, how would you defend humanity and argue for its continued existence?

8. Is privacy a right?

9. If scientists could accurately predict who was more likely to commit crimes, what should society do with that information?

10. What will your future self remember about you now?

11. If you could start a country from scratch, what would it be like?

12. Why do people expect a universe full of randomness to be fair?

13. Can a society exist without laws?

14. How does language affect how we think?

15. Do you ever think there could be a world leader that has power over all countries?

16. Can you really trust someone fully?

What does trust mean to you?

17. If you could make one thing illegal, what would it be?

18. Are you living a meaningful life?

What does happiness truly look like?

19. What is the difference between living and being alive?

20. How have your priorities changed as you've aged?

21. If you could ask a single person one question and they had to answer truthfully, who and what would you ask?

22. What’s better — a long life or a life well-lived?

23. Do we have a soul?

24. What was the greatest day of your life?

25. Are some people’s lives worth more than others?

Why or why not?

26. When is it ever acceptable to disobey the law?

27. If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask?

28. Would you rather be rich forever or fall in love?

29. If all your memories were erased, what kind of person would you be?

30. Why do we dream?

31. Is intelligence or wisdom more useful?

32. Where does your self-worth come from?

33. How will humans as a species go extinct?

34. How important is play in living a healthy and fulfilling life?

35. Should euthanasia be legal?

Why or why not?

36. What in life is truly objective and not subjective?

37. ​Assume that in the future there will be huge leaps in human augmentation.

Given a scale from completely human to completely machine, how far would you choose to augment yourself with robotics? What parts would you augment and why?

Dan Cristian Pădureț / Pexels

38. Would you be able to tell if time had been altered in some way?

39. ​Is poverty in society inevitable?

40. Are people ethically obligated to improve themselves?

Jesse Oakley is a writer whose expertise includes astrology, love, and relationships.