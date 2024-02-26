Kind Man Finds An Injured Dog In The Woods And Bicycles 7 Miles With Him On His Back To Save Him

When a group of mountain bicyclists went for a ride in a forested area near Columbus, Georgia, they did not expect to stumble across an injured dog when they stopped to take a break.

One member of the group knew that he had to do something, and decided to jump into action and save the pup in one of the most epic and heartwarming ways possible.

The cyclist carried the injured dog on his back for 7 miles to pedal him to safety.

Jarrett Little and a group of his fellow cyclists took a break while riding in the woods. When they were stopped, Little spotted an abandoned dog who appeared to have been hit by a car. “He was really thin, ribs showing, and had a lot of road rash and a broken leg," Little told CBS News.

Thankfully, the group had some food and water on hand to share with the injured dog. Although they didn't have a car to transport the dog to safety, Little said he knew they couldn’t just abandon the animal to die alone in the woods. He hoisted the pooch on his back and biked into a town 7 miles away for help.

By chance, Little came across a woman named Andrea Shaw, who took an interest in the dog. "Right when we returned to my local bike shop to get him some more water and food, we instantly ran into Mrs. Andrea who was in town from Maine,” Little said.

Shaw fell in love with the pup and offered to take him off Little’s hands.

Shaw adopted the dog and had his injuries treated at the vet.

"She decided to keep him and get him checked out medically,” he shared.

Little later revealed the tear-jerking story on Facebook, sharing a series of adorable photos to prove it. “They say the odds of winning the lottery are one in a million. This pup was the winner this week,” he wrote.

The photos depicted Little carrying the dog on his back while on his bicycle, the dog in his car on the way to the veterinarian, and Shaw hugging the newest and furriest member of her family.

After paying for the dog to have his injuries treated, Shaw was able to get in touch with Canine Freedom Transportation, an organization that could transport him back to Maine. She decided to name her new dog Columbo, a tribute to the Georgia town where they met.

Now, Columbo is living his best life on Shaw’s horse farm along with all of his fellow animals.

After Little’s story went viral and Shaw discovered that her new dog had a fan club, she decided to launch a Facebook page documenting all of his adventures.

"Bo traveled with 25 staples in his hind leg after having four pins to put in to stabilize the fractures and a full cast on a front leg to stabilize a broken toe," Shaw shared in one of her posts. "They gave him all his meds and kept him comfy until he was back in my arms.”

Today, Columbo is a healthy, happy canine whose expressions show us just how grateful he is for his rescuers.

Animals, like humans, can experience pain, suffering, and distress. They deserve so much more than being discarded like trash in the woods after being seriously injured.

By helping animals in need, we demonstrate compassion and empathy, recognizing their inherent worth and dignity. Dog owners know you will also have the honor of receiving their unwavering love and affection, which is a feeling so powerful that it cannot quite be described.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.