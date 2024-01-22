Dog Thrown Away In A Dumpster Is Rescued By Kind Man Who Gives Him A New Chance At Life

It's a sobering fact for animal lovers that approximately 6.3 million pets enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the ASPCA, and that doesn't account for the number of companion animals simply abandoned to fend for themselves.

That was certainly the case for a pup named Ozzy who was rescued after being discarded like literal trash.

A good samaritan rescued a dog from a dumpster and now he has the chance at a happy new life.

A “good samaritan” was throwing out trash in a dumpster in Ensenada, Mexico, when he witnessed what can only be described as deplorable — a sweet dog that was hit by a car and severely injured was thrown into the hot dumpster for who knows how long.

Instead of ignoring the horrific scene, the kind man called the local police to try and save the innocent life. After a report was filed, Officer Oswald called the rescue group Los Adoptables A.C.

When the rescuers arrived, they noticed Ozzy, named after the police officer, was in really bad condition and needed to be rushed to the animal hospital.

Due to the severity of his wounds and his dire condition which included a broken leg, the rescue group estimated that Ozzy had been suffering in the dumpster for quite some time.

It wasn't long before word got out about Ozzy and his horrific experience and that was when the animal advocate non-profit organization, Banfield Foundation stepped in to cover the cost of Ozzy's treatment and surgery.

Ozzy is making huge improvements and is now looking for his forever home.

After receiving life-saving medical treatment and a lot of TLC, Ozzy quickly started showing signs of improvement. With a happy-go-lucky personality, tail wags, and affection for everyone he meets, Ozzy is stealing hearts both with rescuers and the beyond.

Now that he is on the mend, Ozzy is recuperating with a foster family in conjunction with Animal Pad Dog Rescue in San Diego, CA, where he is awaiting his fur-ever family.

Animal abandonment is much more common than you realize.

Sadly, Ozzy is considered one of the lucky cases.

Besides the obvious health problems that abandoned animals face, once rescued their future is still uncertain. In many cases, financial constraints and overflowing shelters mean euthanasia is the only option for these unwanted innocent animals.

The ASPCA estimates 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized each year and of those, 390,000 are dogs and 530,000 cats.

If you can, adopt a pet in need or consider fostering with a local organization.

And if you are thinking about adding a pet to your household but you have any doubts at all, wait. Taking on a furry addition to your family is a wonderful gift, but it also takes a lot of work and time. Instead, consider volunteering at a local shelter to spend some time with the animals and speak with trainers and experts so you are fully informed before inviting a new friend into your home.

Lauren Reams is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news.