Just 3 Questions — But They Uncover The Deepest Truths About Who You Are

It is completely normal to wonder what others think about you. And it is even more common these days for people to dig deep into their own psyches to understand how they feel about themselves.

Research has shown that whereas a "positive self-image leads to confidence and self-acceptance... negative self-image leads to a sense of inferiority and even depression." While you may not realize it, your subconscious may hide your true feelings toward yourself and those you keep close to you.

And while researchers in Montreal found that people with low feelings of self-worth "are more likely to suffer from memory loss as they get older," the good news is that those negative consequences can be reversed if you learn to change your self-perceptions.

These three questions uncover the deepest truths about who you are:

1. What is your favorite color and why?

Once you note your favorite color, your reasons for "why" should consist of two adjectives related to that color. For example, if you choose the color yellow, your reasons might be that it is energizing and positive.

Research examining color preferences across 854 participants found that all five major personality types have characteristic color associations, with color preference able to significantly predict personality traits. When you choose a color and attach emotional descriptors to it, you're essentially identifying the needs and emotional states that draw you toward that hue, making your color choice a genuine window into your personality.

2. What is your favorite animal and why?

Again, your reasons should be limited to two adjectives describing the traits you associate with that creature. For example, if you choose penguins, your reason might be that you see them as loyal and dependable.

A 2010 study involving over 4,500 participants found that conscientious, extroverted, and agreeable people tend to prefer dogs, while neurotic and open people prefer cats. The qualities you associate with your chosen animal serve as a window into the traits you value and likely have yourself.

3. What is your favorite thing to see in nature, and why?

Once again, your reasoning should be limited to two adjectives. For example, if your favorite thing to see in nature is the sky, it might be because you feel it represents mystery and tranquility. Now that you’ve answered all three questions, it’s time to find out exactly what those two adjectives you chose for each tell you.

When you identify the two adjectives describing what your favorite nature element means to you, those words point directly to your core motivations. A 2023 study found that openness to experience consistently predicts environmental preferences and the meanings people assign to nature, with high openness linking to aesthetic appreciation and creativity in how people interpret natural settings.

The two adjectives you picked to represent your favorite color reveal how you feel about yourself. This means those two adjectives are what you associate with your own personality.

The adjectives you selected for your favorite animal reveal what you subconsciously look for in a partner. Whether you know it or not, you tend to vet potential mates using these two characteristics above all others.

What you love to see in nature reveals how you see God, or the universe, or whatever higher power you believe in. Using the example above, if the sky is your favorite thing to see in nature, it means you view the universe as mysterious and expect it to bring peace into your life.

People who took this psychology test on TikTok shared several comments explaining their own favorites. Many shared sentiments along the lines of one that stated enthusiastically, “Wow! This couldn’t be more accurate.”

This fun test is just one of the many ways you can use word associations to uncover hidden feelings you never knew you or those around you had.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.