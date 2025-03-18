Job Candidate Walks Out Of Interview After Being Asked Just One Question

Searching for a job can be stressful, especially in today's world, where getting hired seems close to impossible. This is why the interview process is absolutely nerve-wracking. Candidates try to impress potential employers while also assessing whether the job and company are the right fit for them.

With how difficult it is to even get an interview in our current market, it's rare that someone would intentionally botch one unless it was really toxic. Well, one Reddit user’s interview took an unexpected turn when a seemingly innocent question led to an immediate exit. The candidate, who had been excited about the job opportunity, walked out after being asked how they handled working unpaid overtime.

The job candidate shared the bizarre interview question that forced them to walk out.

The Reddit user was looking forward to the interview, thinking the job was a good fit. The job description seemed great, the pay was decent, and the company had solid reviews. However, all that enthusiasm took a nosedive when the hiring manager kicked off the interview with a question: "How do you handle working unpaid overtime?"

kate_sept2004 | Canva Pro

The candidate understandably thought it was a joke at first. However, the employer was shockingly quite serious, leading them to press the issue, wondering if overtime was required and if it was paid.

The response? A vague statement about employees staying late as needed without tracking hours or paying extra for overtime. With all that being said, the candidate stood up, thanked the employer for their time, and walked out the door.

Employers asking job applicants if they are comfortable with unpaid overtime is a huge red flag.

Asking about unpaid overtime in an interview is a major red flag — and employers should know better. When a company asks you how you handle unpaid overtime, it’s basically saying, “We expect you to work more than you’re paid for.” This isn’t just a bad look; it’s also an unhealthy practice that shows the company doesn’t value employees’ time or work-life balance.

Ambrish Kanungo, Head of HR at Beyond Key, explained to Amazing Workplaces, "Working overtime, especially during periods of uncertainty, has become part of the general work culture in many organizations. This trend is often driven by a combination of high expectations, tight deadlines, and the desire to demonstrate commitment and reliability to employers."

The problem with this cultural acceptance is it doesn't actually benefit anyone — employer or employee — in the long run. Kanungo explained, "While this practice can lead to short-term gains in productivity, it can also result in burnout, decreased job satisfaction, and high turnover rates. It is essential for organizations to recognize the long-term implications of a culture that prioritizes overtime and to foster a more balanced and sustainable approach to work."

In a world where employees are pushing for healthier work environments, this type of question can make a candidate feel like the company’s culture is all about overwork and undervaluing people’s time. No one wants to work for a company that treats their time like it’s not worth anything.

Why you shouldn’t let employers take advantage of your time and work.

Here’s the thing: Your time is valuable. If a company is willing to ask about unpaid overtime during an interview, it’s a major sign that they might try to take advantage of you later on. Working unpaid overtime might seem like an innocent part of a job at first, but it often snowballs into a toxic work culture where your personal life and well-being take a backseat to endless hours at the office.

Edmond Dantès | Canva Pro

It’s important to know that you shouldn’t feel pressured to accept this kind of environment. Walking away from a job offer because of unfair expectations like this is not only okay, but it's a smart move to protect your mental health and happiness. No job is worth sacrificing your time, health, or peace of mind. By standing up for yourself and walking out when things don’t feel right, you’re sending a message that your time is worth respecting — and you deserve to work in a place that honors that.

As one commenter wisely noted, "Companies will take advantage of you and use you as much as possible, so you should only be working as many hours as you want at a rate that you're comfortable with. Do not accept working for free."

When looking for a job, it's important to know your worth and protect your time.

While asking about unpaid overtime might seem like a harmless question to some employers, it’s actually a major red flag that can drive top candidates away. Companies that expect unpaid labor are often setting themselves up for low employee morale and high turnover, all while damaging their reputation.

For job seekers, it’s crucial to remember that your time and work are valuable. Don’t let an employer push you into a situation where you’re expected to sacrifice your personal life for work without being properly compensated. Trust your instincts, and don’t be afraid to walk away from a job that doesn’t treat you fairly. Your future self will thank you for it.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.