Making friends when we’re kids can be as simple as sharing a toy or deciding that we’re suddenly 'best friends.' But the older we get, the less straightforward it becomes, and the more friendship changes.

It’s probably been a while since many of us had to put ourselves out there; we might feel out of practice and, at the very least, a little confused about what we should say to someone we’d like to get to know better. One elevator ride changed my career.

“I once shared an elevator with a CEO I admired. In 7 seconds, she turned to me and said one sentence that made me trust her implicitly. No small talk. No resume drops. Just a raw, instant connection. Here’s the science-backed trick I’ve used ever since to make strangers feel like allies.”

The 7-second Jedi mind trick to make people think you're their new best friend? Humbly observe them. Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock What It Is:

A specific, slightly personal comment about your shared environment or situation. Formula:

“I noticed [specific detail] + [light self-disclosure].” Why It Works: Triggers Oxytocin : Vulnerability (even tiny doses) builds trust.

: Vulnerability (even tiny doses) builds trust. Disarms Defenses : Shows you're paying attention, not performing.

: Shows you’re paying attention, not just performing. Creates Reciprocity: They’ll mirror your openness. Why do you need to use this Jedi mind trick? Because most conversations fail to build trust. The “Stranger Danger” Instinct : Our brains are wired to distrust unknowns (thanks, amygdala!).

: Our brains are wired to distrust unknowns (thanks, amygdala!). Generic Openers : “How’s the weather?” signals boredom, not curiosity.

: "How's the weather?" signals boredom, not curiosity. Agenda-Driven Chat: People smell hidden motives like bloodhounds. Science Says: According to 2002 research from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, trust is built through micro-moments of vulnerability, not perfection.

Here are real-life scripts to use this Jedi mind trick: 1. At a networking event "I've spilled coffee twice already — my hands are as jittery as my nerves. How's your caffeine balance today?" 2. In a work meeting "I rewrote this proposal three times and still feel unsure. Does this ever happen to you?" 3. With a stranger "I've been staring at the snack table for 10 minutes. Help me choose: salty disaster or sweet regret?"

The science of speed-trust and how it relates to this Jedi mind trick Cast Of Thousands / Shutterstock The 7-Second Window: First impressions form in under 10 seconds, according to 2006 research from Princeton University. The Vulnerability Loop: According to 2014 research from Harvard Business Review, sharing something small (e.g., "I'm terrible at names!") makes others feel safe to reciprocate. Neural Sync: Matching their tone/energy activates "like-me" neurons, building subconscious rapport.

How to nail this Jedi mind trick every time Observe Something Specific: "Your tattoo reminds me of my favorite book." Add a Dash of Humility: "I've tried gardening five times and killed every plant. Teach me your secret?" End with a Nudge: "Am I the only one who feels this way?" Avoid: Over-sharing, self-deprecation, or forced humor. Keep it light and authentic.