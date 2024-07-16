Isolation Has Forced Me To Stand Face-To-Face With My Most Shameful Addictions

I remember when I first went off to college. I was super homesick. My roommate was usually gone for the weekends or at least hanging elsewhere for hours. It was like second nature to grab food off campus and eat until I was sick. And it was normal to just spend time watching something that made me focus on feeling good rather than being sad. The homesickness passed after the first semester. I stopped relying on extracurricular activities to cope with my homesickness.

At age 20, I entered my first relationship. I had talked to other guys before, but I'm not sure what made me consider a long-distance relationship — especially for my first serious relationship. I was 21 when the relationship became the darkest part of my 20s. I was a junior in college and finally had a solo dorm room.

It was like a lightbulb had popped on in my head, telling me how to escape from reality — multiple times a day. I became addicted not only to porn but also to self-pleasure.

And now, I was of age to drink. So, yes. I have been drunk a couple of times in my life to numb the pain of the dumb decisions that I had made — particularly getting into an unhealthy relationship and trusting someone who didn't even give a rusty penny about himself. Drinking wasn't one of my addictions, but it wasn't a healthy way to cope.

Being addicted to something means exhibiting a compulsive, chronic, physiological, or psychological need for a habit-forming substance, behavior, or activity. It had gotten to the point that I couldn't even start my day until I got my fix. But that's what an addiction includes — this idea that you can't function without something that is done in excess. But this time, I was also extremely depressed.

Once I got back into therapy and left the toxic relationship, I felt like I wasn't a prisoner to the addictions anymore. But it was like the devil knew how to test me through others — ironically, who were impactful throughout my childhood. I remember a couple of years before my mother passed, my mother, my grandfather, and I were sitting at the dining room table — drinking some wine.

My grandfather had gotten drunk. I was a little tipsy, and my mother hadn't drunk enough to even say she was enjoying a drink with her father and daughter. But my grandfather had blurted out the most inappropriate question that any grandfather could ever ask his granddaughter.

I am just going to share the clean version of his shocking question: “Teri, have you ever had sex?”

Why would any grandfather want to know about his grandchild's love life in this capacity if there wasn't something psychologically wrong? Yes. I understand that he was drunk, but I was always taught that a drunk tongue never lies. So, why would my personal life of this nature be on my grandfather's mind?

And my mother? When she heard him ask that disgusting question, my mom not only changed the subject, but she forgot that she was even his daughter and told him some choice words that would be an entire statement that would be beeped out on the radio.

I know this is weird, but sarcasm has kept me from completely losing my mind. So, I want to take the time to thank my grandfather — not just for introducing me to junk food that caused a possible food addiction. And I can't just thank him for being so careless that his sexual fantasies had to be a household event.

But I have to also thank him for making a life-altering choice that took the life of my mother — and led me back down that rabbit hole that I thought was locked away. I felt like death had already come for me, and my flesh was just moving and breathing without a soul. I was never alone for the first four months after my mother's death. If I was never alone, I wasn't thinking about what could make me feel good. I would be thinking about what could help me end it all.

I'm so thankful for being in therapy before my mother's death because my therapist helped me put so much into a new perspective. But if it weren't for me asking God to give me 100% peace in my life, I wouldn't be sharing this message today.

It's been two and a half years since my grandfather made a terrible decision that only God should be able to make. And for the last year and a half, I feel like I have been isolated from my family and anyone who I claim as a friend. Why?

I am introverted. I lose energy being around others and gain energy when I am alone I'm still adjusting to my new normal I'm still grieving — but over time, that grief may turn into something positively extraordinary, but that's only if I stay productive through the process and trust the process I can't fight or acknowledge my demons if I'm always trying to distract myself with people, work, or social media. I have to face my demons face-to-face

My addictions don't own my mind, body, heart, or spirit. But it's an ongoing fight. It's not just 12 rounds but days, weeks, months, and years of walking toward a better and healthier way of coping with the things I can't change.

I remember the last time I felt the temptation come for me. I cried in the restroom at work because I was so stressed out and wanted to feel good. I just wanted to be happy. Rather than giving in to those past addictions, I just stood in the mirror, uncontrollably crying until I felt the strength just to continue my shift.

What may confuse you is why I am fighting against things that are supposed to be human nature. I was coping with life with one of the seven deadly sins: lust.

The seven deadly sins are the seven behaviors or feelings that inspire further sin. Lust is forbidden sexual desire, such as adultery, fantasizing about someone who isn't your spouse, or consuming content that sparks the urge to have sex — such as dirty magazines, provocative music videos, or porn. It makes the devil happy when we have no self-control as we give in to temptations (or addictions).

Temporary pleasures can cause a lifetime of pain if we allow those pleasures to consume our way of life.

I'm only human, and of course, I fall short every single day. But we can't expect our lives to improve if we always take the easier route to dealing with our problems, stressors, and traumas. The easy way is to follow the path the devil laid out for us because temptation is everywhere. But do you know who else is everywhere? God.

Tony Gaskins, a Christian relationship coach, stated that if we wouldn't do certain things around the physical presence of God, then why do we feel comfortable doing certain things within the spiritual presence of Him? I'm a child of God. I don't want Him to think I don't love Him because the world is filled with overwhelming things, and I often lose the battles. But what keeps me moving forward— and away from those past addictions — is knowing that God is bigger than any problem, feeling, thought, or desire that keeps me from becoming the woman He ultimately created me to be.

