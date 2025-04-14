We’re all likely familiar with the term “kill them with kindness” and the concept behind it that you can best deal with people who hurt you by responding with graciousness and generosity. There are a variety of insults brilliant people use to destroy someone with kindness, and they work nearly every time.

Taking the high road often disarms and frustrates the offending person while you get the glory of coming off as the kind and rational party in the situation. The key is to take stay calm and let your kindness do the talking, especially when someone is trying to provoke or belittle you.

Here are 11 insults brilliant people use to destroy someone with kindness

1. ‘I admire your confidence even when it’s not backed by facts.’

Brilliant people often resort to this phrase to shut down someone without being openly aggressive. The statment is wrapped in flattery while subtly delivering the cutting truth. Initially, it sounds like a compliment. However, once you break it down, it is actually a brilliant way of calling out someone’s ignorance without being outwardly rude.

Saying this calls out someone who speaks confidently without truly knowing what they are talking about, but does so in a way that avoids using foul language or having to raise your voice.

2. ‘Wisdom is chasing you but you are so much faster.’

This phrase is dressed in humor and charm, but often stings the recipient. It almost sounds like a compliment of their physical speed until you actually realize what it means. Depending on how a brilliant person delivers this phrase, it can sound light-hearted, but still lands in a sore spot.

For some people, the only thing worse than their physical abilities being subtly insulted is their intelligence, especially if they portray themselves as someone who always knows what they’re talking about.

“The smartest people I know are willing to say, ‘You’re right,’ or ‘I hadn’t thought of it that way.’ They don’t see being wrong as a failure but as an opportunity to learn,” one writer shared on the blog Global English Editing. “But for those pretending to be intelligent, admitting defeat feels like a crack in the facade they’ve built.”

3. ‘Does talking to people like that work out for you?’

This phrase is ideal for calling out those who speak rudely to and degrade others when they’re trying to make a point. It calls them out on their arrogance while still sounding like you’re asking a genuine question. Rather than outwardly telling someone “You’re acting like a jerk,” this phrase gets them to really reflect on how they come across without you having to spell it out for them.

Brilliant people often know that unlike the person they are politely insulting, the way they speak matters. They are more likely to get their ideas across when they speak kindly and compassionately to others. They may even be able to inflict their own way of speaking onto someone who may always speak in a condescending manner.

“Kind acts can have a ripple effect... Just hearing that someone else has behaved kindly can motivate us to do the same,” Shahram Heshmat, Ph.D., an associate professor emeritus at the University of Illinois at Springfield, explained.

4. ‘Thank you for sharing. I now know exactly what not to do.’

Any phrase that begins with a “Thank you” will immediately make someone feel as if they are actually being complimented (and that’s exactly what brilliant people want!).

This phrase is especially good at masking sarcasm with gratitude. “Thank you for sharing” sounds gracious, but what follows completely flips the tone, making the contrast all the more cutting. It’s smart, short and loaded with irony, making the person second guess the vibe they are giving off to others.

5. ‘You’ve mistaken your opinion for truth again.’

When people really want to drive their points into you, they will speak of their opinions as if they are factual. However, brilliant people can see right through this and have no problem calling them out on it. It challenges the person’s authority without resorting to screaming at them, “You’re wrong!”

And while you’re not exactly insulting their actual level of intelligence, you’re pointing out a flaw in how they present themselves. The phrase is perfect to use against those who always insist they’re right without any factual evidence and those who refuse to

6. ‘I love that for you.’

While this phrase can be used to genuinely support someone, brilliant people also use it to subtly shade someone. It is a polite insult that sounds supportive on the surface but often carries a very different message underneath. Saying “I love that for you” doesn’t mean “I love it” or it is something you’d choose for yourself. What you’re really saying is, “That’s not a choice I’d make. But hey, if it works for you...”

Even though the phrase avoids any outward opinions, it can let someone know that you disagree without being openly rude. For example, if your bestie tells you that they’re getting back together with their ex, you may say, “Wow. I love that for you,” to avoid agreeing with or being excited for her if you believe that it is a disastrous idea. It won’t start a fight, but it makes your real feelings known.

7. ‘You have a talent for making things unnecessarily complicated.’

This phrase wraps a criticism into what sounds like a compliment. It begins by appearing like you’re acknowledging someone’s skills or strengths. But then the punchline lands after “you have a talent... for making things worse.”

You’re not attacking a person’s identity or directly calling them wrong. You’re simply pointing out the fact that they have a habit of making everything more difficult than it needs to be.

This may motivate them to improve their behavior. According to a study from Stanford on effective communication, criticism may trigger the desire to improve. When someone is called out on their frustrating habits, they may reevaluate their actions and adjust their behavior accordingly.

8. ‘Someday you’ll go far and I hope you’ll stay there.’

This phrase excellently conveys the idea that while you believe that a person is capable of going places, you’d prefer it if they wound up somewhere further away from you. It is a textbook example of a brilliantly polite insult. It starts off sounding like encouragement, but quickly flips into a subtle dismissal that’s both clever and cutting.

It also avoids name-calling or yelling. In fact, it perfectly acknowledges that you believe that a person will move mountains in the future. You just secretly hope they are being moved in the other direction away from you.

9. ‘It must hurt being treated the way you treat me.’

When someone is being degrading or insulting toward you, give them a taste of their own medicine. Surely they will react to it and when they do, you can give them a metaphorical mirror to look at. Instead of yelling “You treat me terribly!,” you flip the script by asking how they would like it if the tables were turned.

This phrase really causes people to reflect on how they come across and how they can adjust their delivery. It also encourages the Golden Rule: treat others the way you wish to be treated. People are much more likely to be receptive to those who speak to them kindly and empathetically.

10. ‘It’s incredible you’re so confident with such little self-awareness.’

This phrase disguises a brutal truth that almost sounds admiring. It starts out with apparent praise before shifting gears to calling out someone’s lack of self-awareness. It implies that while they may have a strong sense of confidence, they are misguided and lacking insight.

Research indicates that individuals with less self-awareness may sometimes exhibit higher levels of confidence, a phenomenon sometimes referred to as the Dunning-Kruger effect, which states that people who lack self-awareness often overestimate their skills which exacerbates a false sense of confidence.

The phrase is perfect to use when people are acting as if they are the smartest person in the room when you know they are entirely clueless.

11. ‘You always have the loudest voice with the least to say.’

Sometimes, the loudest voice in the room comes from the least informed. This phrase calls out people who talk loud yet have no substance in their words. It’s a clever, cutting way of calling someone out for being loud and attention-seeking even though their words are ultimately meaningless.

The phrase calls out a person who may love hearing themselves but not actually saying anything important. It's perfect to use against people who constantly interrupt or talk over others.

